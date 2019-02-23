Max Allegri insists Juventus have ‘real chance’ of Champions League quarters despite heavy defeat to Atleti

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted Saturday that his side can still qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals despite being 2-0 down after the first leg of their last 16 clash with Atletico Madrid.

Atletico have been one of European football’s toughest sides in the last nine years, during which they have won three Europa Leagues and -- like Allegri’s Juve -- reached and lost two Champions League finals.

Wednesday’s defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium made a big dent in Juve’s European ambitions as they chase their first Champions League since 1996.

“One thing is certain, we will be ready on March 12 and we have a real chance of qualifying,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of Serie A leaders’ league game against Bologna on Sunday.

“I don’t know if we’ll qualify, but we must do everything to make it happen.

“We need time to prepare everything a little at a time, step by step, like a bottle of water slowly filling up.”

Allegri defended star striker Cristiano Ronaldo amid criticism of his below-par performance in Madrid and his reaction to goading from Atleti fans following the defeat.

The Portuguese superstar, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in a mega money summer deal, waved five fingers at reporters and said “I’ve won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero” after Wednesday’s loss.

“Cristiano is the best player in the world and he brings calmness in the dressing room. He played well in Madrid,” said Allegri.

“Expectations are higher this year, so there is a little disappointment and frustration, but it shouldn’t be, because there is still a game to be played.

“Football is like life, it has its ups and downs. We have to transform this defeat into an opportunity to achieve something special.”

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 22:16 IST