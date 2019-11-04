WATCH: Tottenham footballer cries inconsolably after nasty tackle leads to horrific injury

football

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:00 IST

As Tottenham Hotspurs played out a 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday, the Premier League encounter was overshadowed by career-threatening injury suffered Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. The incident came in the 79th minute of the match when Spurs midfielder Son Heung-min’s tackle on Gomes resulted in the Portuguese midfiedler going down on the ground, wincing and screaming in agony.

As the players rushed to Gomes’ aide, Son took a look at the injury, and was left in shock. He kept his hands on his mouth, as Tottenham staff and Everton players tried to console him for causing the injury. As Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino came to give Son a hung, he hid his face in his hands and started bursting into tears.

Horrible injury of Lord Andre Gomes. Wish you a very speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/25Ze6ksRlj — Fadlan Hardiansyah (@fadlanhard) November 3, 2019

At the same time on the field, Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, who had also gone in for a tackle to Gomes at the same time, was seen praying on the field.

As a result of the tackle, Son was given a red card and he left the field, crying. Meanwhile, a stretcher was brought immediately for Gomes, who continued to wince in agony on the field, as he was taken off to a hospital on the stretcher.

Gomes will have surgery on Monday after suffering a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle, his club have said. Manager Marco Silva has backed the 26-year-old to make a full recovery. “We will give all support to Andre and his family,” Silva told reporters. “As a group we have to stay together. “He is seriously injured but I am 100% sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional.”

Spurs manager Pochettino thanked the Everton players for coming out to console Son after the incident. “I want to say thank you to the Everton players and their captain who came to console Son. I want to thank Coleman, he spoke with Son and reassured him. The players of Everton were fantastic. It was never the intention of Son to commit this type of tackle which resulted in such bad incident. But the family of Everton showed their support, no one believed it was intentional.”