100 Days of Change in West Bengal

The BJP government in West Bengal has completed its first 100 days in office, with the administration highlighting a series of decisions in health, employment, women’s welfare, border security and Centre-state cooperation. The government has described the first 100 days as a period of policy changes and administrative action, with several decisions aimed at bringing West Bengal closer to central schemes and improving opportunities for people in the state.

Key initiatives include Ayushman Bharat implementation and increased financial support for girls' education, highlighting a commitment to policy changes and improved opportunities in the state. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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One of the major changes has been the implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in West Bengal. The state signed an MoU with the National Health Authority in June, making West Bengal the 36th state/UT to implement the scheme. Eligible families can receive health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year for hospitalisation. The government has presented the move as an important step towards expanding health coverage and giving people access to treatment beyond the state. The scheme also provides portability, allowing beneficiaries to use the health cover at empanelled hospitals across the country.

Border security has also been one of the early priorities of the new government. In its first Cabinet meeting, the state approved the transfer of pending land required by the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing along the Bangladesh border. The government said the process would be completed within 45 days. The decision marks a change in the state government’s approach to border management, with greater emphasis on coordination with central security agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also changed the upper age limit for recruitment to state government jobs. The new limits are 41 years for Group A, 44 years for Group B, and 45 years for Group C and Group D posts. The changes came into effect from May 11, 2026. The decision is aimed at giving another opportunity to candidates who crossed the earlier age limit during years of delayed recruitment. The government has described the move as an effort to provide relief to lakhs of job aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also changed the upper age limit for recruitment to state government jobs. The new limits are 41 years for Group A, 44 years for Group B, and 45 years for Group C and Group D posts. The changes came into effect from May 11, 2026. The decision is aimed at giving another opportunity to candidates who crossed the earlier age limit during years of delayed recruitment. The government has described the move as an effort to provide relief to lakhs of job aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

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Women and girls have also been placed at the centre of the government’s welfare agenda. The Kanyashree scheme has been renamed Kanya Ratna, with the annual financial assistance for eligible girl students increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 from the next academic year. The government has also announced additional support for higher education and launched Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in the state. The measures are aimed at increasing support for girls’ education and women’s welfare.

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Another important change has been the government’s approach towards Centre–state coordination. The administration has placed emphasis on working with the Centre and participating in national-level institutions and programmes. The government has also sought greater engagement with NITI Aayog on development-related issues. The focus is on coordination, planning and bringing central support and investment to West Bengal.

Employment remains one of the biggest challenges facing the state. The government has therefore put local employment and investment among its key priorities. The aim is to create more employment opportunities within West Bengal so that young people do not have to leave the state in search of work. The government has also been focusing on attracting investments and developing projects that can create jobs and strengthen the state’s economy.

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The first 100 days have brought several policy changes across different areas. Health coverage through Ayushman Bharat, new rules for government recruitment, land for border fencing, greater Centre-state coordination and expanded support for girls are among the major decisions highlighted by the government. The first 100 days, however, are only the beginning.

The larger test will be how these decisions are implemented and whether they lead to visible changes in the daily lives of people across West Bengal. As the government moves beyond its first 100 days, the focus will now shift from announcements to implementation and from policy decisions to results on the ground.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.