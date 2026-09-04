AAP extends help to 7-year-old Ballia girl who lost leg in childhood

The Aam Aadmi Party has extended assistance to seven-year-old Ragini from Ballia, who lost one leg in a tragic accident when she was six months old but continued going to school.

This compassion aims not only to aid her mobility but also to inspire her educational journey amid adversity.

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On the directions of AAP Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, party state spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra, Ballia district president Pradeep Yadav and general secretary Anjani Tiwari visited Ragini’s home on Wednesday and provided her a wheelchair, crutches, stationery and financial assistance of ₹25,000.

Ragini lives in Ranipur of Dighera gram sabha in Maniyar block. Despite having only one leg, she had been travelling about 400 metres to school by hopping on one leg. Singh said her determination was inspiring and that physical disability should not become a barrier to her education or future.

Singh spoke to Ragini and her family over the phone and later interacted with her through a video call. He encouraged her to study well and assured the family of all possible assistance. He also said the wheelchair and financial support were only the beginning.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Singh, the party will arrange for Ragini to receive an artificial leg. Party workers will take her to the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in Kanpur for the procedure. The aim is to help her stand and move independently and continue her education with greater ease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Singh, the party will arrange for Ragini to receive an artificial leg. Party workers will take her to the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in Kanpur for the procedure. The aim is to help her stand and move independently and continue her education with greater ease. {{/usCountry}}

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Mishra said Singh had strengthened the spirit of service among party workers. He said the party would remain committed to helping people from disadvantaged and vulnerable sections. Ragini’s family expressed gratitude to Singh and the AAP for the assistance.