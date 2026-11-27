The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Constitution Day launched its ‘Mhargai Mukti Yatra’ in Goa, with former Delhi chief minister and AAP Goa in-charge Atishi flagging off the march. The party said the campaign would travel from south Goa to north Goa, focusing on rising inflation, corruption and political defections. AAP also presented a set of six guarantees, claiming these would provide relief to households facing the burden of rising costs.

The march featured an electricity-bill protest and dialysis-patient outreach. Its proposed guarantees include free power, cash support for women, health cover, bus travel, village sports grounds and repeal of Section 39A. more less

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The first day of the yatra began with prayers at the historic Mallikarjun Temple, followed by a roadshow. The campaign also included meetings with dialysis patients and a protest against rising electricity charges. Residents participating in the protest burned their electricity bills to express their opposition to high power costs. Some of them vowed not to pay their bills until an AAP government made electricity free in the state.

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The party's six guarantees include 300 units of free electricity, a monthly payment of ₹3,000 to every woman, and health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh. The other promises are free bus travel for women, a sports ground in every village and the scrapping of Section 39A. AAP's campaign messaging also projects monthly benefits of ₹15,000 for every family as part of its effort to address the impact of inflation.

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{{^usCountry}} Atishi attacked the BJP during the launch, accusing it of using money belonging to Goans to buy legislators. The allegation was made as the party began its state-wide campaign against defections and corruption. The yatra is intended to take the party's political message beyond a launch event and into communities across Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atishi attacked the BJP during the launch, accusing it of using money belonging to Goans to buy legislators. The allegation was made as the party began its state-wide campaign against defections and corruption. The yatra is intended to take the party's political message beyond a launch event and into communities across Goa. {{/usCountry}}

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The first day's programme ended with an overnight stay at the home of a tribal family. AAP said the decision reflected its intention to begin the campaign by listening to residents and understanding their concerns. The party's engagements with dialysis patients and electricity consumers formed part of this outreach.

The march will continue from south Goa towards the north, carrying the party's promises on electricity, women's welfare, healthcare, transport and village sports facilities. AAP is positioning the campaign around household expenses and governance, while also raising allegations against the BJP over political defections. The party has not provided further details in the announcement on the implementation or eligibility conditions for its six guarantees.