Most guides will give you an explanation of what demat is. But the real learning happens once you've opened your account. A few good habits to get into during your first month will help avoid any expensive surprises. Here are 5 things you should know. After Opening a Demat Account: 5 Things Every Investor Should Know

Know how shares move in and out All transactions will show as a credit or debit. When you make a purchase, you will receive credits of shares and have money taken out of your bank. When you sell, you will see the money come back into your trading account. All trades will settle on a T+1 basis so you will usually get everything sorted by the next working day. All bonuses and splits will automatically be credited and you won't need to complete any forms.

Read the statements, not just the app You will receive a monthly statement of all your credits and debits via your mobile and email. You will also receive a monthly statement directly from your depository. This will help spot any missing shares or strange entries.

Track the charges that keep running Even if you had a smooth experience demat account opening you may still run into some costs. You will have maintenance costs, POA costs and demat debit costs. On average you will pay between ₹300- ₹700 in AMC per year. If you do not pay these costs your account can be frozen. Angel One have a free AMC for your first year and then charge ₹20 monthly. While you won't usually lose out on one trade, over time it will cut into your returns. Frequent trading will increase your brokerage and tax so it's best to be patient.

Guard the login like a bank password Use strong passwords and two factor authentication. The most common scams you will come across will be phishing. Never pay using links in your email. Always ensure you have the correct mobile and email registered so you will receive your OTPs and alerts directly from your depository. Freeze your account if you aren't using it. Logout on shared devices.

Keep details fresh and know where help lives While KYC is a one off, you should ensure your contact details are up to date. If your account is not being used it may go into dormancy and you may need to complete new KYC. Having a nominee on file will save your family a lot of hassle. If you have opened a demat account, you should check your holdings regularly. At least every few months. Knowing what you have in your account will make checking your holdings more useful. Checking regularly will help keep you in good habits. Having a plan in writing, having a diversified portfolio and ensuring your costs are being checked will help you stay consistent. If something looks off, check the broker support line and FAQs. Once you understand meaning of demat, these habits will become second nature.

Why do many investors like Angel One? Angel One have some great benefits. Free to open. Free AMC for your first year. Free delivery brokerage.

Flat rate. ₹ 20 per order. Intraday, F&O, Currency and Commodity.

Clear statements. Monthly statements on your mobile and email.

Easy to bank with. Over 40 banks can be linked using net banking and UPI.

Lots of choice and trusted. Many different account types, from stocks to mutual funds. Trusted since 1987. Having good habits once you have opened your demat account is more important.

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