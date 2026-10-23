Aman Arora accuses Congress of planning to withdraw Punjab welfare schemes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Thursday accused the Congress of threatening welfare benefits in the state, asking the opposition party to clarify whether it would continue free electricity, the ₹10 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and financial assistance for women if it wins the 2027 Assembly elections.

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference, Arora said remarks by Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on electricity subsidies and financial assistance for women had raised questions about the party’s position on welfare schemes. He alleged that a Congress government would withdraw benefits currently available to ordinary households and could reintroduce toll plazas and higher electricity and canal water charges.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Arora challenged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Pratap Singh Bajwa, to state whether the schemes would continue under a Congress government. He questioned who would decide which families qualified for assistance if benefits were restricted according to financial need.

The AAP leader also asked Congress MPs, MLAs and former ministers to give up subsidies themselves if they believed those who did not need assistance should be excluded. He said he had not seen Congress leaders publicly surrender the benefits while the AAP government continued to provide free electricity and financial assistance to women.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Arora referred to the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that free electricity for farmers had been discontinued after the party came to power in 2002 and restored around two-and-a-half years later. He also cited the party’s promise before the 2017 Assembly elections to continue free electricity, arguing that voters should assess its assurances against its record in government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora referred to the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that free electricity for farmers had been discontinued after the party came to power in 2002 and restored around two-and-a-half years later. He also cited the party’s promise before the 2017 Assembly elections to continue free electricity, arguing that voters should assess its assurances against its record in government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The AAP leader said the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was providing electricity subsidies to households, farmers and industry. He also referred to the monthly financial assistance for women and the health coverage available under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

Arora further alleged that a Congress government would impose charges for canal water supplied to agricultural fields, increase electricity costs and discontinue the ₹10 lakh health cover. He urged voters to consider Raja Warring’s remarks when assessing the Congress’s policies ahead of the 2027 elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress’s position on the continuation of these schemes was not included in the material provided. Arora called on its leadership to give clear answers before seeking votes in Punjab.