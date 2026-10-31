Anganwadi workers recognised at ‘Angan Ka Milan’ programme in New Delhi

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers took centre stage at the ‘Angan Ka Milan’ programme organised by the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development in New Delhi district on October 30. The event, held at the NDMC Community Centre on Babar Road, recognised the contribution of frontline functionaries in strengthening nutrition, preschool education and early childhood care at the community level.

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers participate in the ‘Angan Ka Milan’ programme organised at the NDMC Community Centre on Babar Road in New Delhi.

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Delhi minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Parvesh Verma attended the programme as the chief guest. Dr Rashmi Singh, secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD); G Sudhakar, director, WCD; and Sunny Singh, district magistrate, New Delhi, were also present, along with other departmental officials. Around 100 Anganwadi Workers and Helpers participated in the gathering.

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A medical health check-up camp was organised for the Anganwadi functionaries as part of the programme. The event also featured exhibitions showcasing nutritious recipes prepared using Shree Anna, or millets, and teaching-learning materials developed by Anganwadi functionaries using locally available resources.

The programme was part of the department's ongoing ‘Angan Ka Milan’ initiative, which aims to recognise the work of Anganwadi functionaries and highlight their role in delivering services to women and children. The event also provided an opportunity to present the department's broader approach to strengthening Anganwadi Centres and expanding their role as community spaces.

Six-dimensional vision for Anganwadi Centres

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh outlined the department's six-dimensional vision for strengthening Anganwadi Centres. The approach is based on six areas: Poshan, covering nutrition and health; Palna, focusing on early childhood care and crèche services; Padhai, relating to quality preschool education; Parivar, aimed at strengthening family engagement; Pratibhagita, encouraging community participation; and Pragati, focusing on social and economic empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh outlined the department's six-dimensional vision for strengthening Anganwadi Centres. The approach is based on six areas: Poshan, covering nutrition and health; Palna, focusing on early childhood care and crèche services; Padhai, relating to quality preschool education; Parivar, aimed at strengthening family engagement; Pratibhagita, encouraging community participation; and Pragati, focusing on social and economic empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

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The department said this integrated approach is intended to expand the role of Anganwadi Centres beyond the delivery of nutrition services. The centres are envisaged as community spaces that support the development of children, women and families through a combination of services and engagement.

The exhibition of millet-based recipes was one of the key features of the programme. The preparations, made by field functionaries, demonstrated ways in which locally available foods could be incorporated into everyday diets. The display also highlighted the nutritional value and versatility of millets, with a focus on healthy eating and the well-being of women and children.

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Another exhibition showcased teaching-learning materials developed in-house by Anganwadi functionaries. Made using locally available resources, these materials are used at Anganwadi Centres to make preschool education more interactive and activity-based. The display highlighted the efforts of workers to create learning resources that support early learning and the overall development of young children.

Support for workers and Anganwadi infrastructure

Appreciating the efforts of frontline functionaries, Verma commended the nutritious food preparations displayed at the event and acknowledged the work of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in supporting the health of women and children in Delhi.

He also assured support for providing public spaces for Anganwadi Centres in government buildings, including premises under the PWD and Delhi Jal Board. The proposed support is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure available for Anganwadi services.

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Special kits designed in-house by the WCD department were distributed among the workers and helpers as a gesture of recognition. Each kit comprised a bag, uniform, insulated water bottle, cap, first-aid pouch and umbrella. The items were intended to assist the functionaries in their day-to-day field responsibilities.

The programme brought together workers, department officials and public representatives to acknowledge the contribution of Anganwadi functionaries at the grassroots level. Through the exhibitions, health check-up camp and presentation of the six-dimensional vision, the event highlighted different aspects of the department's approach to strengthening services for children, women and families.

‘Angan Ka Milan’ in New Delhi district thus provided a platform to recognise the commitment and resourcefulness of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, who serve as a link between government welfare initiatives and the communities they work with.