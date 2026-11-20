A female cheetah brought from Botswana has given birth to four healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 62, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. The birth is the first in India by a female cheetah brought from Botswana and marks a significant development in the country’s cheetah reintroduction programme. Female cheetah gave birth to cubs in Kuno. (X/@DrMohanYadav51)

Yadav congratulated officials, wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest staff associated with Project Cheetah, and praised their contribution to wildlife conservation. He described the birth as a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh and the country.

The two-and-a-half-year-old female, identified as KOMG 3, gave birth after spending more than four months in the wild, under natural conditions, according to the chief minister. The four cubs were reported to be healthy.

Yadav said the birth was an encouraging step towards establishing a viable cheetah population in India. The cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022, and this is the second recorded instance of cubs being born in the wild since its launch.

With the arrival of the four cubs, India’s cheetah population has risen to 62. Of these, 43 were born in India, Yadav said. He said each new birth strengthened the country’s commitment to wildlife conservation and reflected sustained efforts, patience and collective dedication.

The chief minister acknowledged the work of Project Cheetah management teams, wildlife specialists, veterinarians and frontline forest personnel, as well as others who contributed directly or indirectly to the programme. He said their commitment and hard work had helped achieve the milestone.

Madhya Pradesh has continued to record progress in wildlife conservation and biodiversity enhancement, Yadav said. The latest births add to the efforts to re-establish cheetahs in India and expand the population under the programme.