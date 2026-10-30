Centre allocates additional 14,520 tonnes of foodgrains for Uttarakhand Ardh Kumbh

The Centre has allocated an additional 14,520 metric tonnes of foodgrains to Uttarakhand for the proposed Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, to ensure adequate availability and smooth supply of essential food items during the event.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi informed CM Dhami about the allocation. (@JoshiPralhad X)

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The allocation comprises 7,260 metric tonnes of wheat and an equal quantity of rice. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi informed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the allocation through a letter, following the state government's request for additional foodgrains.

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The Uttarakhand government had sought the additional allocation from the Centre to ensure sufficient stocks and an uninterrupted supply of foodgrains during the religious gathering. The allocation has been made by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, according to the communication from the Union minister.

The additional stocks are expected to support the supply and distribution of foodgrains during the mela, which is scheduled to be held in Haridwar in 2027. The state government had raised the requirement with the Centre as part of preparations for the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for approving the additional allocation. He said the decision would help ensure smooth arrangements for the supply and distribution of food items during the Ardh Kumbh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for approving the additional allocation. He said the decision would help ensure smooth arrangements for the supply and distribution of food items during the Ardh Kumbh. {{/usCountry}}

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The allocation is intended to strengthen foodgrain availability for the event and support the state's arrangements for its conduct. The Centre's decision follows Uttarakhand's request for additional wheat and rice to meet the anticipated requirements during the mela.