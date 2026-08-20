Chamawat district hospital gets blood component separation unit at 50 lakh

A blood component separation unit established at District Hospital Champawat at a cost of around ₹50 lakh was inaugurated on Thursday, marking an addition to the district's healthcare infrastructure. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the programme virtually and said strengthening healthcare facilities remains a priority for the state government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the inauguration of the blood component separation unit at District Hospital Champawat virtually.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The facility will enable the separation of donated blood into different components, allowing patients to receive the blood component required for treatment. According to the state government, the unit will help ensure timely availability of life-saving blood components during emergencies and reduce dependence on hospitals in other districts.

First such facility in Champawat

Dhami said the establishment of the unit was an important step towards strengthening healthcare services in Champawat. He described the district as his "karmabhoomi" and said the government was working to fulfil its commitment to develop Champawat as an ideal district.

The blood component separation facility is being made available in Champawat for the first time. Before this, similar facilities at district hospitals in the Kumaon region were available in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the new unit would make essential blood components available locally to patients in serious and emergency situations. He said this would support timely treatment and reduce the need for patients to depend on hospitals in other districts. Critical care infrastructure expanded {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the new unit would make essential blood components available locally to patients in serious and emergency situations. He said this would support timely treatment and reduce the need for patients to depend on hospitals in other districts. Critical care infrastructure expanded {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister also highlighted other healthcare infrastructure developed at District Hospital Champawat. A 50-bed critical care block has been constructed at a cost of around ₹20 crore.

The hospital has also been equipped with facilities including CT scan, MRI and dialysis. In addition, construction work is underway on a diagnostic wing and operation theatres on the first and second floors, along with parking on the lower ground floor. The project has an estimated cost of around ₹11.71 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhami said the government was working to strengthen healthcare infrastructure while taking into account the district's future requirements.

Infrastructure projects across Champawat

Apart from healthcare, the chief minister outlined several infrastructure projects being undertaken in the district. He said work was progressing on the construction and widening of various motor roads, while modern parking facilities were being developed to address congestion.

A modern multi-storey parking facility and shopping complex at the Champawat Roadways station is also scheduled to be taken up at a cost of more than ₹62 crore. Parking facilities have also been developed at Maa Purnagiri Dham, Reetha Sahib and the tourism guest house.

The district is also seeing work on a modern city drainage system at a cost of more than ₹66 crore. Underground electricity lines are being developed, while more than ₹240 crore is being invested to strengthen drinking water infrastructure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Projects such as a science centre, women's sports college and modern ISBT are also part of the development plans outlined for Champawat.

Dhami said the government aims to develop Champawat as a model in healthcare, education, tourism and infrastructure, while connecting villages with development initiatives and creating more employment opportunities for young people.