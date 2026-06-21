Chhattisgarh CM Sai joins mass yoga session in Ambikapur on Yoga Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday participated in a state-level mass yoga session organised at the PG College Ground in Ambikapur to mark the 12th International Yoga Day, calling upon people to make yoga a part of their daily routine and contribute towards building a healthier society. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performs yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, in Surguja on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Thousands of citizens, students, women, youth, public representatives and officials joined the event, where the Chief Minister said yoga was India’s invaluable gift to the world and a path towards a balanced and peaceful life.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai said yoga was not merely physical exercise but a holistic way of life that establishes harmony between the body, mind and soul while promoting discipline, inner strength and positive thinking.

Focus on healthy ageing Referring to this year’s International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, the Chief Minister said yoga had emerged as an effective solution to modern lifestyle challenges, including stress, anxiety and lifestyle-related illnesses.

He said regular yoga practice helps individuals remain physically active, mentally alert and emotionally balanced.

Chief Minister Sai added that:

A healthy individual forms the foundation of a healthy society

Yoga should become part of everyday life instead of remaining limited to annual events

Young people should adopt yoga and exercise as part of their routine

Schools and colleges should encourage yoga for discipline and concentration He also said modern medical science increasingly recognises yoga’s role in preventing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, insomnia and obesity.

Global recognition under PM Modi The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga global recognition. He noted that India’s proposal at the United Nations in 2014 to observe International Yoga Day received record global support.

“Today, more than 190 countries are observing International Yoga Day, which reflects the world’s acceptance of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions,” he said.

Chief Minister Sai also referred to India’s spiritual heritage, saying Maharishi Patanjali gave yoga a scientific framework while the teachings of Adiyogi Lord Shiva and the Bhagavad Gita highlighted yoga as a path towards purposeful living.

Yoga expansion plans Highlighting the state government’s initiatives, Chief Minister Sai said Chhattisgarh had approved a proposal to shift yoga activities from the Social Welfare Department to the Medical Education Department to strengthen yoga education, training, research and public awareness programmes.

He said the government aimed to expand yoga outreach across villages, schools, colleges and communities to transform healthy living into a people’s movement.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to former Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman late Rupnarayan Sinha for his contribution towards promoting yoga in the state.

During his address, he highlighted the government’s efforts for tribal youth welfare and said the number of seats at the Tribal Youth Hostel in Delhi had been increased from 50 to 200. He added that 13 tribal students from the hostel had recently cleared the UPSC preliminary examination.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and several public representatives and senior officials were also present at the programme.