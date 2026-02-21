CM Attends Maa Chandika Mahavanyath Devra Yatra in Rudraprayag

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended the Maa Chandika Mahavanyath Devra Yatra at Biron Deval village in Augustyamuni block of Rudraprayag district. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami durg the Maa Chandika Mahavanyath Devra Yatra at Biron Deval village in Rudraprayag district on Friday.

The Chief Minister visited the Maa Chandika temple and participated in the ongoing Mahayagya rituals, offering prayers in accordance with Vedic traditions.

During the visit, he announced that the Maa Chandika temple premises and temple complex would be reconstructed through the state’s archaeology department. He also announced the construction of a new tehsil building in Basukedar tehsil.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the Mahayagya, organised after a 20-year gap, was both a religious event and a reflection of local cultural traditions. He stated that such occasions provide an opportunity for community participation and help maintain continuity of regional customs.

He said religious and social gatherings play a role in strengthening social cohesion and offer younger generations exposure to traditional practices. He emphasised the need for collective efforts towards preserving cultural heritage.

Referring to national developments, Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives have been undertaken to preserve culture and develop infrastructureacross the country. He cited post-2013 reconstruction work at the Kedarnath Temple following the floods as an example of large-scale restoration efforts in the state.

The Chief Minister said the state government has implemented legislative measures, including an anti-conversion law and provisions to prevent riots. He added that over 12,000 instances of land encroachment have been cleared across the state. Uttarakhand has also implemented the Uniform Civil Code, he said, adding that the government remains focused on development initiatives and preservation of cultural identity.

Stalls set up by various departments at the venue provided information about state and central government schemes to attendees.

Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister outlining local demands. Dhami said the issues raised would be examined and appropriate action taken.

Among those present were Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Kathait, Vice Chairperson Ritu Negi, Augustyamuni Block Pramukh Bhuvneshwari Devi, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Vice President Vijay Kaparwan, State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aishwarya Rawat, BJP district president Bharat Bhushan Bhatt, Mahayagya Committee president Dr Ashutosh Bhandari, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar, Deputy Conservator of Forests Rajat Suman, and Chief Development Officer Rajendra Singh Rawat, among others.

Devra Yatra After 20 Years The Maa Chandika Divara Yatra began on 21 November 2025 and covered approximately 26 villages across the region. The yatra is being organised after an interval of two decades.

The procession passed through villages including Biron Deval, Sangud, Naini Paundar, Kyark Barsudi, Pali, Bashti, Dungar, Baredth, Patiyu, Bhatwadi, Jola, Uchhola, Mathyagaon, Baksir, Bhunalgaon, Dangi, Khod, Syur, Dadoli, Khatli Kimana, Dankot, Kaushalpur, Arkhand, Dalsingi, Haat, Neli Kund and Rayansu.

A nine-day Mahayagya is being held at Biron Deval from 15 February. A Jal Yatra is scheduled for 22 February 2026, and the Mahavanyath Yatra will conclude with the Purnahuti ceremony on 24 February 2026.