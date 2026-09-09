CM Dhami congratulates young Uttarakhand climbers after Mount Kilimanjaro feat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met young mountaineers Master Riyansh Pant and Prisha Rawat at the Chief Minister’s residence and congratulated them on successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets young mountaineers, Reyansh Pant and Prisha Rawat, who successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro—the highest peak in Africa located in Tanzania, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (@pushkardhami)

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CM Dhami wished both children a bright future and said their achievement at such a young age reflects exceptional courage, determination and confidence. He said the two climbers had enhanced Uttarakhand’s pride and their success would inspire other children and young people to set ambitious goals and work towards achieving them.

Nine-year-old Riyansh Pant is a resident of Chinakhan in Almora, while 10-year-old Prisha Rawat belongs to Bailparao in Nainital district. The two successfully climbed the 5,895-metre Mount Kilimanjaro on August 22, 2026, and unfurled the Tricolour at the summit.

The Chief Minister said children and youth in Uttarakhand possess immense talent, courage and capability. Young people from the state are showcasing their abilities in mountaineering, sports and other adventure activities, bringing recognition to Uttarakhand at national and international levels.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government is continuously working to encourage young talent and provide them with better opportunities to progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government is continuously working to encourage young talent and provide them with better opportunities to progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami’s interaction with the two young climbers highlighted the importance of encouraging children to pursue challenging goals. Their successful expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro at nine and 10 years of age demonstrates the potential of young talent when supported by determination and opportunity.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that achievements such as theirs would motivate more young people across Uttarakhand to participate in adventure activities and aim for excellence.

The meeting also highlighted the government’s continued focus on creating opportunities for young achievers to develop their abilities and pursue adventure activities.