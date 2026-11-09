CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Diwali with Van Tangiya community in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali with the Van Tangiya community in Gorakhpur on Sunday, where he was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth more than ₹82 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes fruits and sweets on the occasion of Diwali, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (@myogiadityanath X)

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The projects are intended for the Van Tangiya community in Jungle Tinkonia, Gorakhpur. Kits were also distributed among beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes during the programme, according to a statement issued on November 8.

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Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh and outlined the significance of ensuring that development reaches the most disadvantaged sections of society.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The light of development should reach the last person in society and a lamp of happiness, prosperity and respect should shine in every household. This is the true significance of Diwali."

He said the inauguration and foundation-laying of the 52 projects, worth more than ₹82 crore, would take place in Jungle Tinkonia as part of this approach to inclusive development. Beneficiaries of different welfare schemes would also receive kits at the event.

Focus on Van Tangiya families

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing Van Tangiya families with access to education, healthcare and better opportunities for living. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing Van Tangiya families with access to education, healthcare and better opportunities for living. {{/usCountry}}

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The statement highlighted the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of the community through development initiatives and welfare measures. It described the proposed projects and distribution of kits as part of efforts to extend the benefits of development to the community.

Adityanath also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali, wishing them happiness, prosperity and respect in every household.

The programme in Jungle Tinkonia will bring together the inauguration and foundation-laying of infrastructure and development projects with the distribution of welfare kits, as the Chief Minister celebrates the festival alongside members of the Van Tangiya community.