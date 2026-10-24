CM Yogi highlights cyber security and forensic science push in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the expansion of cyber security and forensic science infrastructure in the state since 2017, saying emerging technologies must serve public interest, strengthen justice delivery and create opportunities for young people.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

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In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Adityanath outlined the focus of TechSangam 2026, being held at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow. The event focuses on emerging fields including artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology and data protection.

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The Chief Minister said the event offered an opportunity to connect technological innovation with citizen safety, an effective justice system and digital trust. He also emphasised the need to strengthen scientific research, modern technology and trained human resources in cyber security and forensic science.

According to Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh had only two cyber police stations and four forensic laboratories before 2017. He said the limited use of scientific methods and a lack of forensic evidence had allowed accused persons to evade legal consequences, while the conviction rate was below 30%.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government had since expanded its infrastructure and investigative capabilities. All 75 districts now have cyber police stations, while the state is working towards establishing forensic laboratories in every division, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government had since expanded its infrastructure and investigative capabilities. All 75 districts now have cyber police stations, while the state is working towards establishing forensic laboratories in every division, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath said improved technological resources and scientific investigation capabilities had strengthened efforts to tackle emerging challenges such as cybercrime and support the prosecution of offenders. He also said the conviction rate had increased, without providing a specific figure.

The Chief Minister said the expansion of forensic science and cyber security was creating opportunities for young people in education, research and employment.

He added that TechSangam would bring together scientists, technology experts, policymakers, legal experts and industry representatives from India and abroad. Discussions on the reliability of digital evidence and the responsible use of emerging technologies are expected to encourage collaboration among research institutions, educational organisations and industry.

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Adityanath said such initiatives could support technological self-reliance and contribute to the broader goal of a developed India.