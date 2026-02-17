Delhi Government Allocates Multi-Crore Financial Support to MCD for Roads, Sanitation and Schools

The Delhi government has approved financial assistance amounting to several thousand crore rupees for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to support road infrastructure, sanitation services, municipal schools and community facilities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses officials during a review meeting on financial allocations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in New Delhi on February 16, 2026.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the allocations are intended to strengthen local civic infrastructure and improve service delivery. “The overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies,” she said, adding that funds have also been earmarked under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF).

According to officials, proposals worth approximately ₹1,330 crore have been prepared for the financial year 2026–27 for the construction, repair and strengthening of roads under the MCD’s jurisdiction, particularly those less than 60 feet in width. The works cover nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads across the city. The government said the projects aim to address road deterioration and reduce dust levels, especially during the post-monsoon period when air quality typically worsens.

The Chief Minister directed departments to complete major road improvement works by September 30, 2026. She instructed officials to expedite administrative approvals and ensure transparency in the tendering process to avoid delays.

In addition to road projects, the government has approved a long-term sanitation initiative valued at approximately ₹2,300 crore under a 10-year operational expenditure (OPEX) model. The project includes the deployment of 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines, supplementing the existing fleet. Around 1,000 electric litter pickers will also be introduced to enhance waste collection and reduce manual handling. The administration said the measures are part of its broader efforts to strengthen municipal waste management and dust control systems.

In the education sector, ₹50 crore has been allocated for the upgradation of MCD primary schools. The funds will be used to improve school infrastructure, sanitation facilities and classroom environments.

A separate ₹50 crore allocation has been approved for the repair and renovation of approximately 298 community buildings managed by the Municipal Corporation. These facilities, located largely in smaller colonies, are used for social and community functions, including weddings and local gatherings.

The financial support follows earlier coordination efforts between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation aimed at addressing civic infrastructure gaps. Officials indicated that the current allocations are part of a broader framework to strengthen decentralised governance and improve municipal services.

The government said progress on the approved projects will be monitored to ensure adherence to timelines and financial norms.