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Delhi Tourism showcases capital as MICE and heritage destination at BLTM 2026

Delhi Tourism presents the capital as a vibrant hub for MICE, heritage, and experiential travel at BLTM 2026.

Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 14:06:58 IST
By Genesis
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Delhi Tourism is showcasing the capital’s potential as MICE, heritage, gastronomy, spirituality and experiential tourism destination at BLTM 2026, being held from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

With innovative attractions and diverse offerings, Delhi aims to redefine itself beyond a transit city, inviting visitors to explore its rich culture, gastronomy, and spirituality.
With innovative attractions and diverse offerings, Delhi aims to redefine itself beyond a transit city, inviting visitors to explore its rich culture, gastronomy, and spirituality.

The event was inaugurated by Suneel Anchipaka, Managing Director, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), as Chief Guest, along with Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, as Guest of Honour.

Anchipaka said Delhi combines connectivity with heritage, spirituality, culture and gastronomy experiences. He said participation at BLTM aims to bring the tourism and hospitality ecosystem together and position Delhi as a destination for MICE, business events, destination weddings and leisure travel.

The participation reflects the vision of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra to position Delhi as a global tourism destination rather than a transit city. The focus is on encouraging visitors to stay longer and experience the capital’s business, leisure, heritage, spirituality, gastronomy and offerings.

As Host State, Delhi Tourism has brought 34 private stakeholders, including DMCs and hospitality and tourism players such as The Park, IHCL, Radisson Blu and Crowne Plaza. The pavilion provides a platform for industry stakeholders to connect with hosted buyers, travel trade representatives and corporate decision-makers.

Four curated Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Circuits covering 21 prominent destinations are another focus. BLTM brings together more than 500 exhibitors from five countries and 18 States and Union Territories, 300-plus hosted buyers and over 12,000 pre-scheduled business meetings.

 
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