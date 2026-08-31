‘Devbhoomi, Not Pakistan’: Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes strict stand, Maulana arrested

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday took a strong stand against an allegedly provocative statement made during a Barawafat procession in Rudrapur, after which police registered a case and arrested the accused Maulana.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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According to the state government, Maulana Mujeeb, a resident of Rampur, allegedly addressed a large religious gathering during Wednesday’s Barawafat procession and accused the Uttarakhand government of shutting down madrasas. His remarks subsequently went viral on social media.

Reacting to the alleged statement, Dhami said Uttarakhand was not Pakistan and that its identity had been, and would continue to be, that of Devbhoomi, or the Land of the Gods. He said the era of threats and appeasement politics had ended and asserted that his government would not remain silent on demographic change.

The Chief Minister further said that strict action in accordance with law would be taken against elements acting against the Constitution.

Following Dhami’s reaction, Udham Singh Nagar Police registered a case against the accused at Rudrapur Kotwali on Friday. The police subsequently arrested Mujeeb later that night.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident took place during the Barawafat procession, where a large gathering had assembled. The alleged remarks drew attention after a video of the speech circulated, prompting the Chief Minister to respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place during the Barawafat procession, where a large gathering had assembled. The alleged remarks drew attention after a video of the speech circulated, prompting the Chief Minister to respond. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the government would act firmly against activities considered contrary to constitutional principles, while maintaining that action would be taken according to law.

The case and arrest now place the alleged speech before the legal process, where the claims and circumstances surrounding the remarks will be examined.

The episode has also renewed attention on the state government’s stated position on demographic changes, religious activities and what it describes as threats to constitutional order.