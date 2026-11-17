Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said more than five lakh women across the state would receive financial assistance under the Baeni-Bhuli scheme, with the first instalment scheduled to be released in December. Addressing a Matrushakti Sammelan at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district, he said the state government was committed to the respect, self-reliance and empowerment of women. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the Matrushakti Sammelan at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district on November 17, 2026.

The chief minister said the assistance would be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts in two instalments. The announcement was among the key highlights of the event, which was attended by thousands of women. Dhami was welcomed with traditional musical performances, a Kalash Yatra and a roadshow. Women gathered at the venue showered flower petals on him as he arrived.

During his address, Dhami described women as the foundation of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, and said their contribution was central to the development of hill communities. He noted that life and development in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions would be difficult to imagine without the work and participation of women.

Referring to the Chipko Movement, which originated in Chamoli, he said the movement had taken the message of environmental conservation to the world. He also recalled the contribution of Gaura Devi and other women whose courage and commitment to protecting nature continued to inspire people.

Government highlights initiatives for women's empowerment Dhami said the state government was working to improve women's economic independence and participation in public life. He referred to the 30% horizontal reservation provided to women in government jobs and the 33% reservation in cooperative societies, saying these measures had opened up opportunities in employment and leadership.

He also highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, describing it as a step towards ensuring equal rights and dignity for women. The chief minister said women in rural areas were being connected with self-help groups to strengthen their livelihoods and economic independence.

Referring to initiatives of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami cited the Ujjwala Yojana and measures to connect women with banking services. He said direct transfers of welfare benefits into bank accounts had reduced the role of intermediaries in the delivery of assistance.

The chief minister also outlined financial support provided to women from economically weaker families in Chamoli. Over the past four years, more than ₹3 crore has been provided to women belonging to over 900 extremely poor families across the district's nine development blocks, he said.

Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, financial assistance of ₹11,000 is provided on the birth of a girl child, while ₹51,000 is given for higher education after she passes Class 12. Dhami said the government's aim was to support girls through different stages of their lives, from birth to higher education and self-reliance.

At the event, the chief minister felicitated women for their contributions to agriculture, natural farming, animal-related livelihoods, sports, education and community activities. Those recognised included women involved in tree plantation, small savings, voluntary labour and anti-drug awareness programmes. Women engaged in beekeeping, polyhouse and open-field farming, bamboo-based products and natural farming were also honoured.

Women who had made contributions to agriculture, sports and the Lakhpati Didi initiative were felicitated. Four students who secured more than 75% marks in the 2025-26 High School Examination were also recognised. Poet Surabhi Devi and Mangal Geet singer Nanda Sati were among those honoured.

30 projects worth ₹ 149.76 crore launched During the visit, Dhami inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 development projects in Chamoli district, with a combined value of ₹149.76 crore. These included 16 projects worth approximately ₹133.59 crore for which foundation stones were laid and 14 completed projects worth around ₹16.18 crore that were inaugurated.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid include several road construction and improvement works. These cover the Bambudhar-Mool Village Chhinka-Malla Nauri route, the Ghursal-Saikot road, the Gopeshwar-Devrakhodora-Ghingharan road and a 92.156-metre motor bridge at Govindghat. Other projects include the Pipalkoti-Math-Matheda road and maintenance of the Upper Chamoli-Khainuri road.

Road improvement and blacktopping work along routes associated with the Maa Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra also formed part of the projects. These include the Gwaldam-Nandkeshari and Tharali-Deval-Mundoli-Wan roads. Other works cover road extensions and construction in the Gauchar division, along with maintenance and infrastructure improvements at government Ayurvedic hospitals.

The 14 inaugurated projects include Block Public Health Units at Gauchar and Urgam, a library at Government Inter College, Pokhari, and laboratories and classrooms at several government inter colleges. Other completed works include an art and craft room, a workshop and work shed at ITI Gopeshwar, and Ayurvedic hospital infrastructure.

Dhami also announced the improvement and construction of the Helang-Dungri-Barosi, Gopeshwar-Pokhari and Trishula-Bhaduda motor roads. He distributed cheques and financial assistance to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, including support under the Polyhouse Scheme, Atal Awas Yojana, Scheduled Caste Daughter's Marriage Grant Scheme and the Animal Husbandry Department. Two farmers were also recognised with the district-level Kisan Bhushan Award for millet production.