Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought the Centre’s support for projects covering connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure. Dhami also thanked the Centre for assistance to several ongoing initiatives, including preparations for the 2027 Kumbh, power-sector reforms and road projects.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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Dhami said Uttarakhand’s strategic, spiritual and tourism significance, difficult geographical conditions and limited financial resources made continued central support important. He sought an exemption for the hill state from EAP capping and financial and technical assistance to expand and modernise Chinyalisaur airstrip for civil-military use.

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The chief minister requested approval for an expressway between Delhi and Haldwani to improve connectivity to Kumaon. He also raised rail proposals, including a road-cum-rail tunnel for the Tanakpur-Bageshwar line, a final location survey and approval for an additional alignment, a survey for the Bageshwar-Karnaprayag line, doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun line and consideration of the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi line.

Dhami sought the establishment of one of the three proposed All India Ayurvedic Institutes in Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district. He expressed gratitude for ₹500 crore in assistance for Kumbh-2027 and around ₹9,500 crore under SASCI. He also thanked the Centre for approving ₹3,436.08 crore under the RDSS for smart metering and strengthening the electricity system, and ₹199 crore for the Champawat bypass. The Dehradun Ring Road project, estimated at around ₹1,200 crore, was also discussed.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister outlined tourism initiatives, including wedding destinations, spiritual tourism zones and winter Char Dham travel. He said the state was promoting adventure activities and developing local products through the House of Himalayas brand. The brand’s turnover has reached ₹6.9 crore, with products being sold through several digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister outlined tourism initiatives, including wedding destinations, spiritual tourism zones and winter Char Dham travel. He said the state was promoting adventure activities and developing local products through the House of Himalayas brand. The brand’s turnover has reached ₹6.9 crore, with products being sold through several digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the state government was working towards a developed Uttarakhand with the Prime Minister’s guidance and the Centre’s cooperation.