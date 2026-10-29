EB1A Experts has announced a major update to its LevelUp immigration platform with a refreshed AI Scoring Model designed to provide a more contextual and continuous assessment of professional evidence for high-skilled immigration pathways. EB1A Experts’ LevelUp Platform Marks a Major Assessment Milestone With a Refreshed AI Scoring Model

The 2026 scoring model moves beyond static, binary document checklists and introduces a dynamic, field-anchored approach to evaluating evidence. The update is designed to assess not only whether evidence exists, but also how closely it aligns with an applicant’s defined field of expertise, its potential impact, and the evidentiary requirements associated with the targeted immigration pathway.

A New Milestone in AI-Powered Immigration Assessment The updated LevelUp model represents a significant evolution in how the platform evaluates EB-1A readiness. According to EB1A Experts, the model draws on structural patterns identified across more than 329 approved petitions, alongside insights from immigration professionals and thousands of real-world petitions.

Instead of viewing the evidence as a set of separate documents, the updated model assesses professional achievements in the context of a specific Field of Expertise. This enables applicants to understand how each item of evidence contributes to their overall evaluation and where further documentation or more substantial corroboration might be required.

What Changed in the LevelUp Scoring Model? The refreshed model introduces several major changes.

First, Dynamic Field-Anchored Scoring establishes a customized Field of Expertise before evaluating individual evidence. Professional achievements and potential evidence opportunities are then mapped against that field, helping create greater consistency across the assessment.

Second, LevelUp has introduced an Open-Source Scoring Architecture for technology professionals. The system can evaluate technical contributions such as merged pull requests, repository maintenance, code reviews, and maintainer activity in relation to relevant EB-1A evidentiary categories, including original contributions and judging.

Thirdly, the platform has introduced Real-Time Readiness Tracking by using a three-tier assessment system comprising categories like Needs Work, Moderate, and Strong; this system is applied to all of the 10 regulatory EB-1A criteria, enabling users to spot any gaps in their evidence and identify areas that need further development.

The platform has likewise increased the number of opportunities it covers to include over 2,500 opportunities relating to the EB-1A, O-1A, and EB-2 NIW routes, so that users can identify and monitor potential evidence-building opportunities that are relevant to their professional field.

What Does the Update Mean for Existing LevelUp Users? Existing users do not need to start their assessments from scratch. Profiles evaluated under the previous scoring model can be recalculated using the 2026 framework.

As the refreshed model considers field specificity, context, and objective impact rather than relying primarily on document quantity, some existing users may see their EB-1A Readiness Score change. Evidence that previously received a stronger assessment may be reclassified as Needs Work or Moderate if it lacks sufficient field alignment, corroboration, or comparative impact evidence.

Users can view their updated score and diagnostic assessment through their LevelUp dashboard.

How New Users Can Get Assessed New users can begin by accessing LevelUp and completing their profile assessment. The platform evaluates professional achievements and available evidence against the relevant immigration pathway and provides a structured view of readiness.

For EB-1A candidates, the assessment organizes evidence across the 10 regulatory criteria and highlights areas that may require additional documentation, stronger corroboration, or more precise positioning.

LevelUp also supports O-1A and EB-2 NIW pathways, with the assessment framework adapted to the requirements of each category.

The platform combines AI-driven assessment with human oversight. Users who need additional guidance can connect with EB1A Experts through expert sessions or transition to a guided case-management approach.

With the refreshed scoring model, EB1A Experts aims to give high-skilled professionals a clearer view of where their evidence stands before they move further into the immigration petition process.

Connect with EB1A Experts for personalized guidance.

About EB1A Experts EB1A Experts is an immigration consultancy company supporting professionals pursuing EB-1A, O-1A, and EB-2 NIW pathways. Its LevelUp platform provides AI-powered profile assessment, evidence organization, opportunity discovery, and guided tools designed to help high-skilled professionals better understand and prepare their immigration cases.

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. Immigration pathways vary by individual profile. Always consult an immigration professional before making decisions.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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