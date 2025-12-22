Fasting and Diabetes: How an Age-Old Practice Is Finding Its Place in Modern Care

There’s something powerful about fasting. For many of us, it’s woven into the way of life, a pause that’s spiritual, cultural, or simply personal. Maybe it’s the stillness of Ramadan evenings, the discipline of a Buddhist routine, or the fasting days your grandmother observed without ever calling them that. The idea of giving the body a break has existed for thousands of years, long before scientists began studying what happens when we do. Fasting and Diabetes: An Age-Old Practice Finding Its Place in Modern Care

Now, this old practice has found new attention. Doctors and researchers are looking again at fasting, asking if it could play a role in helping people live better with diabetes, or even lower their risk of developing it. The conversation is cautious, yes, but hopeful. And it starts with understanding how something so ancient could fit into today’s very modern challenge.

From Tradition to Treatment

The act of fasting is as old as civilization itself. Records trace it back to around 1,500 BC in the Vedic, Hindu, and Jain traditions, where people fasted to reduce harm to plants and animals and to practise restraint. Buddhism introduced intermittent fasting as a mindful way to eat only within certain hours. Across cultures, from India to China, the Middle East to Greece, fasting took many forms but carried a common theme: balance.

By the 19th and 20th centuries, fasting was being used not just for faith but for health. It was prescribed for ailments like arthritis, asthma, and high blood pressure. Before insulin was discovered, doctors even used fasting and calorie-restricted diets to help people with diabetes manage symptoms.

Over time, diabetes care moved toward precision, glucose monitoring, insulin pumps, and oral medicines such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists that help the body regulate sugar levels. These advances transformed life for millions. But despite better technology and treatments, the number of people developing type 2 diabetes continues to rise.

That reality has pushed science to look beyond medication, toward prevention and reversal. And in that search, fasting is making a quiet comeback.

What Happens When the Body Takes a Break

To understand why fasting is being studied, it helps to look at what happens when the body goes without food for a while.

Initially, your body relies on glucose, the sugar stored in the liver and muscles, to power you through. When those reserves run out, it starts looking elsewhere for fuel. The liver begins to break down fat and produce ketone bodies, an alternative source of energy.

A hormone called glucagon, released by the pancreas, plays a key role in keeping everything stable. It stops glucose levels from dropping too low while signalling the body to start burning fat. Later on, the body begins mobilising deeper fat stores, including those in the liver and pancreas. Researchers believe this process may help improve insulin sensitivity, though results vary widely from person to person.

Think of it as the body resetting its internal energy balance, shifting from relying on quick sugars to drawing on stored fat. That shift is at the heart of why fasting has become interesting again in the context of diabetes.

What the Research Shows

Since 2020, several studies have explored whether fasting could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes or even help people already living with it. Early results suggest it may offer benefits such as¹:

Better insulin sensitivity, meaning the body might use insulin more efficiently. Lower blood pressure and reduced body fat, both key for heart and metabolic health. Improved cardiovascular markers, linked to a lower long-term risk of complications.

In one study, fasting paired with regular physical activity reportedly helped reverse type 2 diabetes in about 60% of participants who had lived with it for over five years.¹ But doctors are quick to point out that these results hold only if people continue to eat well and stay active afterward. Once old habits return, the condition can too.

That’s the truth about fasting: it isn’t a magic fix. It might open the door to better control, but staying healthy still depends on what happens after that door is opened.

Not a One Track Method

Fasting isn’t a single formula. Some people fast for a few hours a day; others go without food for a full day or more.

The most common forms are:

Intermittent fasting, where you alternate between eating and fasting. Intermittent fasting comes in many forms, but two of the most commonly followed patterns are the 16/8 pattern, eating within an eight-hour window and fasting for sixteen, and the 5:2 approach, which limits calories on two non-consecutive days a week. Both approaches can help reduce calorie intake and encourage the body to use stored fat.

Prolonged fasting, lasting anywhere from 24 hours to several days. ¹ These longer fasts may induce stronger metabolic changes, but they carry more risk and should only be done under medical supervision.

In both cases, structure matters. Having predictable eating windows helps the body adapt. But even more important is understanding your own body’s limits, especially if you have diabetes or take medication that affects blood sugar.

The Other Side of Fasting: What Could Go Wrong

For people living with diabetes, fasting isn’t as simple as skipping a meal. It changes how food, medication, and energy balance work together, and that can be risky.

Potential complications include:

Low or high blood sugar (hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia), depending on medication timing and food intake.

Dehydration, particularly during dry fasts or in hot climates.

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), ² a serious condition caused by rise in level of ketones in the blood.

These risks don’t mean fasting is off limits, only that it needs planning. A doctor or diabetes educator can help create a safe plan, adjusting medication, fluid intake, and glucose monitoring accordingly. For most people, this begins with having a glucometer at home and checking blood sugar regularly as advised, especially during fasting. SMBGs and CGMs can be useful for those who have access to them, but simple, consistent finger-stick monitoring remains the practical tool for the majority.

The main takeaway? Don’t experiment alone. Even a well-intentioned fast can become dangerous if not medically managed.

Fasting Isn’t a Cure, It’s One Piece of a Bigger Picture

What makes fasting interesting is that it connects ancient wisdom with modern science. People have always believed that resting the body can bring balance. Today, research is beginning to understand how that might work biologically.

Still, fasting on its own isn’t enough. It works best when paired with balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, good sleep, and stress management. It’s part of a pattern, not the whole plan. Fasting may help the body reset, but it’s a steady lifestyle that keeps things balanced over time. The goal isn’t to chase short-term results; it’s to find a rhythm that’s sustainable and safe.

Looking Ahead

Even after 4,000 years of fasting, we’re still learning. Science is only beginning to answer key questions:

How long should people fast to see measurable benefits?

Who stands to gain the most?

And how can fasting be safely adapted for those with chronic conditions like diabetes?

Those answers will take time. But what’s clear already is that fasting deserves a place in the conversation, not as a replacement for medical care, but as part of a larger toolkit for prevention and well-being.

Bottomline

Fasting is not a competition or a challenge. It’s a pause, one that’s been part of human life long before we had clinical names for it. For some, it might offer a path to better control, for others, a reminder of the importance of listening to the body’s signals.

If you live with diabetes and are curious about fasting, the safest way to start is to talk to your doctor. Discuss your medications, your diet, your lifestyle, and how to monitor your glucose safely.

Because while fasting may be old, what really matters is how thoughtfully we use it now, not as a shortcut, but as a step toward balance. Sometimes, it turns out, doing nothing for a while might just help the body do a little better.

