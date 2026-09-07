Fourth edition of Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan begins in Bathinda

The fourth edition of the Punjab government’s Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026 began in Bathinda on Sunday, with around 10 lakh participants expected to take part in competitions across 39 sports and four para-sports.

Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026 commenced in Bathinda under Chief Minister Mann. With around 10 lakh participants expected in 39 sports, ₹12.50 crore in prizes was announced.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the event at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium. The competitions will include participants from nine age groups, ranging from 14 years to above 70 years, and will conclude in Patiala on November 29. The government has announced ₹12.50 crore in prize money, including cash awards for veteran participants for the first time.

The four para-sports included this year are athletics, powerlifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball. Tennis-ball cricket for boys and girls has also been introduced as an exhibition sport.

At the opening ceremony, Mann honoured Commonwealth Games-2026 silver medallists Harjinder Kaur and Lovepreet Singh with ₹50 lakh each.

According to the Chief Minister, the games are intended to identify and develop sporting talent from villages and cities across Punjab. He said the event also provides an opportunity for different generations of the same family to participate, with three generations of families having taken part in earlier editions.

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{{^usCountry}} At the state level, gold medallists will receive ₹10,000, silver medallists ₹7,000 and bronze medallists ₹5,000. Medal winners up to the age of 40 will also receive grading certificates, which can enable them to avail benefits under the sports quota in government recruitment, subject to applicable rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the state level, gold medallists will receive ₹10,000, silver medallists ₹7,000 and bronze medallists ₹5,000. Medal winners up to the age of 40 will also receive grading certificates, which can enable them to avail benefits under the sports quota in government recruitment, subject to applicable rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The first three editions recorded an increase in participation. Around 3.5 lakh players took part in the first edition in 2022, followed by four lakh in 2023 and around 4.35 lakh in 2024. The government said 9,688 players won medals in 2022, 12,500 in 2023 and 14,500 in 2024. A combined ₹25.51 crore was distributed as prize money during the three editions. The event was not held in 2025 due to floods in the state.

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Mann said ₹1,744 crore had been earmarked for sports in the state budget. Since 2022, the government has distributed ₹135 crore in prize money among 40,415 athletes, according to the Chief Minister.

Under the state’s new sports policy, athletes preparing for the Olympics can receive financial assistance of up to ₹15 lakh, while those preparing for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games can receive up to ₹8 lakh. The government said ₹15 crore had so far been distributed to athletes for training and competition preparation.

The state has also been expanding sports infrastructure. According to the government, 3,148 rural sports grounds are being developed across Punjab, with 750 already inaugurated. Of the planned 6,000 gyms, 500 have been established in the first phase. The government also said ₹12.50 crore had been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 9,501 athletes for purchasing sports equipment.

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Mann said Punjab would host the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time since Independence, with matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali during October and November.

The Chief Minister also said Punjab athletes could win more than 10 medals for India at the 2036 Olympic Games. He said the state was working to strengthen grassroots infrastructure and provide athletes with training and competition opportunities.

The opening ceremony included a torch march involving athletes and international players, including Gurpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur, Avtar Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Avneet Kaur and Gurjant Singh. World Championship medallist Parneet Kaur administered the athletes’ oath, while Asian Games medallist Charanjeet Singh led the flag march.

Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Hardeep Singh Mundian, Lok Sabha MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and other officials were present at the event.