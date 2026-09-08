BERLIN — France set a record for 3-pointers in a single game at the women’s FIBA World Cup while Spain and host Germany progressed after winning their final group games Monday.

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France scored an unprecedented 22 triples in a comprehensive 111-56 victory over already-eliminated Nigeria.

Migna Toure’s 3-point shot with 5:45 left was her team’s 21st, breaking the three-day-old record of 20 set by Japan on Friday for 3-pointers in a single contest in World Cup history. Dominique Malonga notched the 22nd.

Gabby Williams led France with 25 points and 6 rebounds. The Olympic finalists were already assured of their place in the quarterfinals.

Also in Group B, Hungary defeated South Korea 82-73 to finish second in the group.

Iyana Martin led Spain to a 79-59 win over Japan with 20 points and four rebounds, sending Spain straight through to the quarterfinals as Group A winner because of its head-to-head record against Germany.

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{{^usCountry}} Frieda Bühner helped Germany to a comfortable 83-58 win over Mali with 21 points, followed by Luisa Geiselsöder with 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frieda Bühner helped Germany to a comfortable 83-58 win over Mali with 21 points, followed by Luisa Geiselsöder with 17. {{/usCountry}}

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Alima Dembélé’s two free throws at the start gave Mali its only lead as the host made sure of progress from a group that had been wide open as all teams had 1-1 records before their final games.

After the buzzer the German players went over to a corner and danced with the crowd. They then did a lap around the court and high-fived fans as they went off.

“There's no celebration,” Germany coach Olaf Lange said. "The turnaround to tomorrow is too fast. The players need to recover now. Things get going again first thing tomorrow morning.”

Germany faces South Korea on Tuesday to decide which progresses to the quarterfinals.

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Japan finished third in the group while Mali was eliminated despite its shock win over Spain on Saturday. Japan next plays Hungary on Tuesday.

Emma Meesseman led Belgium to the quarterfinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds as it topped Australia 80-68 for first place in Group C.

The European champion was now off until Thursday.

Australia faces a qualifying playoff on Wednesday against the loser of the Italy-China matchup later Monday.

Belgium had a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and bolted in an 11-2 run. The Opals couldn’t couldn't recover. Belgium’s Julie Allemand finished with seven assists to give her an all-time record 111 in World Cup play.

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Puerto Rico finished strong to eliminate Turkey 75-71 in their final group game earlier.

Arella Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 21 points.

Puerto Rico was trailing by seven points going into the final quarter but Imani McGee-Stafford scored and Pamela Rosado followed with two 3-pointers to take a 59-58 lead.

Turkey power forward Elif Bayram went off early in the final quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Turkey fans outnumbered their counterparts at Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle and they tried to put off Guirantes but couldn’t stop her from securing the win with two free throws.

Puerto Rico next plays the winner of Italy-China on Wednesday.

The four group winners progress directly to Thursday’s quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third face playoffs Tuesday or Wednesday to determine which advances also. The bottom teams are eliminated.

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Italy , after coming close to upsetting the United States on Sunday night, faces China to decide second place in Group D. The U.S. has already advanced to the quarterfinals before its final group game against the Czech Republic, which was eliminated after two losses.

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