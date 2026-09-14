In-car entertainment is moving beyond music and phone connectivity. Newer EV cabins can support gaming, karaoke and digital content, turning waiting time into something interactive.

Gaming, Karaoke and Private Audio: The New Era of In-Car Entertainment

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ fits naturally into this shift. Its entertainment technology includes an in-car gaming suite, karaoke, private audio and connected app-based functions on selected variants, making entertainment part of the digital cabin.

Why In-Car Entertainment Is Becoming More Interactive

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The idea of in-car entertainment has changed because the cabin itself is becoming more connected. Digital displays, responsive infotainment systems and integrated apps allow occupants to do more when the vehicle is stationary.

In the BE 6 SPORTEQ TEQ_Play brings together entertainment functions. Depending on the variant, occupants can access gaming, karaoke, private audio and other connected features through the vehicle’s digital interface.

This changes the infotainment system from basic media controls into a broader entertainment space.

Why Car Gaming Is Finding a Place in India

Interest in eSUV gaming in India is closely linked with EV ownership. Charging breaks or waiting periods can leave occupants with time inside the vehicle, and an integrated gaming system can make that time more enjoyable.

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{{^usCountry}} The BE 6 SPORTEQ's In-car Gaming Suite supports up to four Bluetooth game controllers, allowing occupants to enjoy multiplayer gaming experiences while the vehicle is stationary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BE 6 SPORTEQ's In-car Gaming Suite supports up to four Bluetooth game controllers, allowing occupants to enjoy multiplayer gaming experiences while the vehicle is stationary. {{/usCountry}}

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A useful setup should offer:

responsive controls

clear visuals

simple game access

strong cabin audio

sensible restrictions during driving

Gaming should remain a parked activity rather than something that competes with road attention.

How eSUV Karaoke Features Change Cabin Entertainment

eSUV karaoke features add a social side to the cabin by allowing occupants to participate rather than listen to music. The BE 6 SPORTEQ integrates karaoke within TEQ_Play on selected variants, connecting it with the vehicle’s entertainment environment.

For karaoke to feel natural, the system should make it easy to:

find suitable tracks

follow lyrics or prompts

control audio levels

move between media functions

keep the interface simple

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When the controls are straightforward, karaoke feels like part of the cabin rather than a novelty hidden inside the infotainment menu.

What Makes an EV Suitable for Gaming and Media?

Searching for the best EV for gaming should involve more than checking whether games are installed. The quality of the surrounding digital ecosystem matters just as much.

Factor Why It Matters Display Keeps games, menus and media easy to view System Response Makes controls feel more immediate Controller Support Improves interaction with compatible games Cabin Audio Adds depth to gaming and media Connectivity Supports connected services and content Safety Controls Helps separate entertainment from active driving View All

The BE 6 SPORTEQ brings these elements together through its digital displays, connected technology and TEQ_Play functions.

How Connected Entertainment Fits into the Experience

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Modern EV buyers increasingly expect their vehicle to function as a connected digital space. The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ supports this through TEQ_Play entertainment features, Fun&Work with 60+ apps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected vehicle capabilities through the Me4U ecosystem.

These features help occupants access navigation, entertainment and connected services through the vehicle's digital interface while maintaining a more integrated cabin experience.

How Private Audio Adds Flexibility

Entertainment inside a shared cabin does not always have to be shared. Private Audio in the BE 6 SPORTEQ allows compatible Bluetooth devices to receive in-car audio privately.

That can make the cabin more flexible when occupants want different experiences without turning the whole eSUV into one shared sound space. It also shows how modern entertainment is becoming increasingly personalised.

Why Safety Still Defines The Experience

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Gaming, karaoke and video-focused entertainment should never distract the driver. Their value depends partly on how clearly the vehicle separates parked entertainment from active driving.

A responsible system should:

keep demanding visual content away from driving

make essential vehicle information easy to see

avoid cluttered menus

keep controls predictable

place driver attention ahead of entertainment

The BE 6 SPORTEQ’s entertainment features are most useful when treated as part of stationary or passenger-focused cabin time.

Entertainment Beyond Media Playback

The BE 6 SPORTEQ also includes TEQ_Talk with Google Gemini on higher variants. The system supports natural interactions across navigation, entertainment, vehicle controls and connected applications through over 100 core functions and 48 apps.

Final Thoughts

Gaming, karaoke and streaming are changing what people expect from an EV cabin. The shift is not simply about adding more apps. It is about creating an environment that can be entertaining and personalised when the eSUV is safely parked.

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The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ connects this idea through TEQ_Play, in-car gaming, karaoke, private audio and connected functions. For Indian EV buyers, the real value lies in how naturally these features work together without interfering with safe driving.Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ have in-car gaming?

Yes. The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers an In-car Gaming Suite as part of TEQ_Play and supports up to four Bluetooth game controllers on applicable variants.

Does the BE 6 SPORTEQ have Karaoke?

Yes. Karaoke is included within the TEQ_Play entertainment ecosystem on selected variants.

What is Private Audio in the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ?

Private Audio allows compatible Bluetooth devices to receive in-car audio privately, providing a more personalised entertainment experience.

What is TEQ_Play?

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TEQ_Play is the entertainment platform in the BE 6 SPORTEQ that includes Gaming, Karaoke, Private Audio and connected digital experiences.

Does the BE 6 SPORTEQ support connected apps?

Yes. The vehicle offers Fun&Work with 60+ apps, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected services through the Me4U ecosystem

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.