Haryana CM says PM Modi asked ministers and MLAs to strengthen public outreach

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked state ministers, MLAs and organisational workers to strengthen engagement with people and focus on implementing development initiatives at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, poses for a group photo with other BJP MLAs after a meeting with all BJP MLAs of Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Saturday. (@narendramodi X)

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Addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi after a meeting with the prime minister, Saini said the interaction covered issues related to development, public service and organisational work in the state. He said ministers and MLAs would work to take the directions discussed during the meeting to their respective departments and constituencies.

According to Saini, the prime minister emphasised that government schemes should involve greater public participation and that representatives should regularly engage with residents to understand local issues and identify solutions.

Village meetings, cleanliness drives and focus on girls education

Saini said the state plans to organise regular meetings across villages in each Assembly constituency. As part of the proposed initiative, groups of 200 to 300 people would visit a village once a month, conduct cleanliness drives, hold community meetings and discuss local issues with residents.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the prime minister also stressed the need to promote girls’ education, particularly in areas where enrolment and participation remain low. The state government would also undertake cleanliness and plantation activities with community participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the prime minister also stressed the need to promote girls’ education, particularly in areas where enrolment and participation remain low. The state government would also undertake cleanliness and plantation activities with community participation. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said the meeting also covered agriculture and renewable energy. He said farmers would be encouraged to adopt solar energy through schemes such as PM-KUSUM, including the installation of solar panels on field boundaries. The government would also accelerate efforts under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to expand rooftop solar adoption.

Saini said more than 1.5 lakh houses in Haryana had already installed rooftop solar panels and that the state would seek to expand the use of renewable energy.

The chief minister also said the government would work to connect at least 1,000 farmers with natural farming in every Assembly constituency. He said ministers and MLAs had been asked to encourage families to undertake natural farming on at least one acre of land.

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According to Saini, the state government had recently decided that the Food Department would procure foodgrains produced through natural farming without fertilisers and pesticides. He also said attention would be given to canal maintenance to improve water availability, particularly at the tail ends.

Skill development and Gurugram infrastructure among priorities

Saini said the prime minister had emphasised skill development among Haryana’s youth and their integration with Skill India programmes. The state would seek to strengthen Skill India Skill Centres and prepare young people for employment opportunities in India and overseas.

The chief minister also said the government would strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations, improve farmers’ access to markets and agricultural information through digital platforms, and develop agricultural clusters where there is potential.

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On Gurugram, Saini said the city required further improvement in infrastructure and cleanliness. He said officials had been directed to complete priority infrastructure-related work.

Saini also reiterated the state government’s objective of moving Haryana’s economy towards a $1 trillion target. He said stronger agriculture, skilled employment, clean villages and greater renewable energy generation would contribute to the state’s economic development.