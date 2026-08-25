Hello by MSG91 Recognised as Contact Centre of the Year at India CX Summit & Awards 2026

New Delhi, 25 August 2026: Hello by MSG91, the customer support platform from Indian cloud communication company MSG91, has been recognised as Contact Centre of the Year at the India CX Summit & Awards 2026, held on 12 August at Hotel Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Recognition at New Delhi CX awards highlights the Indian company’s focus on unified customer support across WhatsApp, social media, email and voice

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The recognition comes as businesses in India increasingly manage customer interactions across messaging, social media, websites and traditional voice channels. For businesses serving digitally active consumers, especially in sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, healthcare and technology, the ability to bring these interactions into a single support environment is becoming an important part of the customer experience.

Organised by Synnex Group, the India CX Summit & Awards brings together customer experience leaders, technology companies and business decision-makers across sectors including banking, insurance and telecom. The 2026 awards featured categories covering areas such as Best Contact Centre Experience, Best AI-Powered Customer Experience, CX Technology Implementation, Best Self-Service & Automation Initiative, Best Personalisation Strategy and Best CX in E-commerce & Retail, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} For Hello by MSG91, the award recognises its approach to bringing multiple customer touchpoints into a single contact-centre environment. Built Around the Channels Indian Customers Already Use {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Hello by MSG91, the award recognises its approach to bringing multiple customer touchpoints into a single contact-centre environment. Built Around the Channels Indian Customers Already Use {{/usCountry}}

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WhatsApp has become an important business communication channel in India, and Hello places it alongside Instagram, Facebook, email, website chat, SMS and voice within one platform.

Instead of requiring support teams to manage separate applications for different channels, Hello provides a centralised inbox where teams can view, assign and respond to customer interactions. The platform also maintains customer conversation history, helping agents access context when handling ongoing queries.

The platform supports businesses in managing customer enquiries, sales leads, feedback and service requests from a common environment. This is particularly relevant for businesses where customer interactions can begin on WhatsApp or social media and later require intervention from a support or sales team.

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“Customer expectations have changed. People want businesses to respond on the channels they already use, and they expect those responses to be quick and relevant. Our focus with Hello has been to make it easier for businesses to bring these conversations together while combining automation with human support,” said Shubhendra Agrawal, Founder & CEO, MSG91.

Bringing AI and Human Support Together

Hello also incorporates AI capabilities into the customer support workflow, including an AI chatbot and AI-powered voice functionality.

The platform is designed to automate repetitive interactions while allowing human agents to step in when a conversation requires more contextual or specialised assistance. Its voice capabilities include AI voice agents, IVR workflows and call routing, extending the platform beyond text-based customer support.

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This combination allows businesses to use automation for routine enquiries while keeping human agents available for more complex customer requirements.

Hello also supports features such as chat summarisation, AI replies, workflows and analytics, giving support teams additional tools to manage and prioritise incoming interactions.

Supporting Businesses Across India and Beyond

The recognition adds to MSG91’s broader presence in the business communication technology market. The Indian company currently says its communication platform is trusted by 30,000+ businesses globally, with organisations including Xiaomi, Unacademy, Indeed, Razorpay, Ixigo, Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo 24|7, NTPC and Marico among its customer references.

MSG91 provides communication infrastructure across WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, email, voice and authentication, while Hello forms part of its customer-support technology portfolio.

For Indian businesses, the platform’s proposition extends beyond simply adding another customer-service tool. By combining messaging, social, email, web chat and voice within one environment, Hello is aimed at helping businesses manage the increasingly fragmented ways in which customers communicate with brands.

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The Contact Centre of the Year recognition at the India CX Summit & Awards 2026 marks another milestone for MSG91 as it expands its focus from communication APIs into broader customer engagement and support infrastructure.

About Hello by MSG91

Hello by MSG91 is an AI-powered customer support and contact centre platform designed to help businesses manage customer interactions across multiple channels. The platform brings together WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, email, website chat and voice capabilities through a centralised environment, alongside AI chatbot and voice-agent capabilities.

About MSG91

MSG91 is an Indian cloud communication platform providing solutions across WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, email, voice, authentication and customer engagement. The company says its solutions are trusted by more than 30,000 businesses globally.

Website: www.msg91.com Hello by MSG91: msg91.com/hello

Media Contact

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MSG91 Communications TeamEmail: sales@msg91.com Website: www.msg91.com

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