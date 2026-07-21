The latest episode of Herbalife India's Live Your Best Life, Unscripted features an inspiring and thought provoking conversation with Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda, former General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command and one of India's most respected military leaders.

Herbalife India's Live Your Best Life, Unscripted Features Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda on Leadership

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In "Discipline Beyond the Uniform," Lt. Gen. Hooda joins Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, to explore the values that define exceptional leadership and why discipline, resilience and courage remain just as relevant in everyday life as they are on the battlefield.

At a time when leadership is often measured by titles and achievements, the episode shifts the focus to something far more enduring, character. Through stories from his distinguished military career, Lt. Gen. Hooda explains how true leadership is built through consistent discipline, calm decision making and the ability to remain focused under pressure.

One of the most compelling moments of the conversation challenges the common perception of courage.

"Fear is a natural human emotion. Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is your ability to overcome fear and continue doing what needs to be done," Lt. Gen. Hooda explains during the episode.

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{{^usCountry}} The discussion also explores how setbacks and failures become some of life's greatest teachers. Reflecting on difficult moments from his own career, Lt. Gen. Hooda shares why effective leaders do not remain focused on asking, "Why me?" Instead, they concentrate on the next course of action and move forward with clarity and purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion also explores how setbacks and failures become some of life's greatest teachers. Reflecting on difficult moments from his own career, Lt. Gen. Hooda shares why effective leaders do not remain focused on asking, "Why me?" Instead, they concentrate on the next course of action and move forward with clarity and purpose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing from his experiences at the National Defence Academy, he also highlights how resilience is developed through consistent discipline and everyday challenges rather than extraordinary moments. The episode reinforces the idea that mental strength is built over time through habits, perseverance and a willingness to embrace discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing from his experiences at the National Defence Academy, he also highlights how resilience is developed through consistent discipline and everyday challenges rather than extraordinary moments. The episode reinforces the idea that mental strength is built over time through habits, perseverance and a willingness to embrace discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another powerful segment revisits his leadership during the Bhuj earthquake, where staying calm amidst uncertainty became essential to guiding teams and helping thousands of people in need. His reflections demonstrate that leadership is not about eliminating fear or doubt, but about inspiring confidence when others depend on you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another powerful segment revisits his leadership during the Bhuj earthquake, where staying calm amidst uncertainty became essential to guiding teams and helping thousands of people in need. His reflections demonstrate that leadership is not about eliminating fear or doubt, but about inspiring confidence when others depend on you. {{/usCountry}}

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Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:

"Leadership is about far more than professional success. It is about the values that guide our decisions every day. Our conversation with Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda offers timeless lessons on discipline, resilience and courage that are relevant to people from every walk of life. Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, we continue to create meaningful conversations that inspire individuals to unlock their potential and lead with purpose."

More than a conversation about military leadership, this episode serves as a reminder that discipline is a lifelong practice. Whether in the workplace, on the sports field or in everyday life, the principles of resilience, accountability and purpose continue to shape lasting success.

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Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to be a platform where meaningful conversations with distinguished personalities inspire audiences to strengthen their wellbeing, leadership and personal growth.

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YouTube:

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5twXETf6GWLYLcHcKluF6T?si=22265039e59b4980

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Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/discipline-beyond-the-uniform-ft-lt-gen-d-s-hooda/id1808386057?i=1000776713793

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/c4307fa7-6fd2-4a4f-9847-2a9fb5924531/live-your-best-life-unscripted-discipline-beyond-the-uniform-ft-lt-gen-d-s-hooda-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of this mission, a podcast where authentic stories, lived experiences, and wellness insights help listeners make better choices for their body, mind, and life.

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Note To Readers: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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