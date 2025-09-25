Buying a home in India has always involved brokers, hidden costs, and endless site visits. Housiey is changing that. On this buyer-first PropTech platform, you buy homes directly from builders, with no brokerage charges and a bottom-rate guarantee. In fact, Housiey has already helped homebuyers save more than ₹300 crores in brokerage fees — a clear signal of how disruptive this model is. Housiey A PropTech Platform Digitalises India’s Homebuying with Zero Brokerage, Clocks ₹ 2,600Cr Sales in FY24

Recently, headlines have emerged about companies like Zepto stepping into real estate, experimenting with selling plots online. But while others are only testing the waters, Housiey, founded by Ankit Agarwal, is already transforming the way Indians buy homes at scale.

Through its unique concept of the Online Site Visit, Housiey has replicated the entire offline homebuying journey in a digital format, offering unprecedented transparency and convenience to buyers.

The Power of the Online Site Visit

With Housiey, homebuyers can now evaluate properties with the same depth as an on-ground visit, without leaving their homes. Some of the platform’s standout features include:

Unit Availability – Buyers can instantly see whether a particular configuration is available, sold out, or has limited inventory .

– Buyers can instantly see whether a particular configuration is . Pros & Cons Section – Just like Amazon product reviews, buyers finally get to see what’s good and what could be better about each project.

– Just like Amazon product reviews, buyers finally get to see what’s good and what could be better about each project. Sample Flat Videos – Authentic walkthroughs allow buyers to view multiple flats online before shortlisting.

– Authentic walkthroughs allow buyers to view multiple flats online before shortlisting. 360° Actual Location Tools – See the real surroundings, roads, and neighborhood — not just glossy renders.

– See the real surroundings, roads, and neighborhood — not just glossy renders. All-Inclusive Pricing & Down Payment Calculators – Full financial clarity, with no hidden surprises.

And this is just the beginning. As Ankit Agarwal notes, “We are continuously adding new features designed to make real estate transactions more transparent, efficient, and buyer-first.”

Why Real Estate Needs Digitization Now

Despite being one of India’s largest industries, real estate has barely evolved in terms of digital adoption over the last two decades.

A deep dive into its history shows just how stagnant the buyer experience has been:

Pre-2000s – Homebuyers physically searched for brokers to help them find properties.

– Homebuyers physically searched for brokers to help them find properties. Early 2000s – Physical directories emerged, simply listing agent details.

– Physical directories emerged, simply listing agent details. Mid-2000s – Classified platforms like Sulekha listed broker contacts online.

– Classified platforms like Sulekha listed broker contacts online. 2005–2006 – Property portals like 99acres (2005) and MagicBricks (2006) launched, but these platforms primarily served as digital classifieds — offering listings but little beyond that.

– Property portals like and launched, but these platforms primarily served as digital classifieds — offering listings but little beyond that. Last 15 years – Very little has changed. Portals remained lead generators, and buyers still had to depend on brokers and physical visits for real decision-making.

According to Ankit Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Housiey, “Real estate is the biggest industry that still needs true digitization. Venture capitalists have largely avoided it, but now is the right time. Just as travel was revolutionized by platforms like MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, real estate too will soon be led by 4–5 major transaction platforms. Housiey is on track to be one of them.”

Traction & Impact

Backed by this vision, Housiey has already achieved scale:

Facilitated ₹ 8,000+ crores worth of property sales

Conducted 1 lakh+ site visits

Delivered 25,000+ online presentations

Helped 9,000+ families purchase their dream homes

Attracted 6 lakh+ monthly homebuyers actively using the platform

These numbers reflect not just adoption, but a shift in how Indians prefer to buy homes.

Alongside this nationwide traction, Housiey is also becoming a preferred choice for buyers in key metro markets. In Pune, one of India’s fastest-growing IT and education hubs, homebuyers are actively exploring properties across Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Kharadi, and other high-demand areas. With Housiey’s Online Site Visit tools—360° views, unit availability, and transparent pricing—families can evaluate everything from affordable flats in Pune to premium residences, all without the traditional hassles of brokers and multiple site visits.

Similarly, in Mumbai, India’s most dynamic and competitive real estate market, Housiey is simplifying how buyers search for new homes. From Navi Mumbai’s upcoming projects to luxury apartments in South Mumbai and redevelopment opportunities in Andheri, the platform offers end-to-end clarity. Buyers can now compare projects, check pros and cons, and view actual walk-throughs online—bringing transparency to a city long known for its complex property landscape. For anyone looking at New Under Construction Flats in Mumbai or in Navi Mumbai, Housiey ensures the experience is effortless, digital-first, and buyer-centric.



A New Era of Homebuying

By combining buyer-centric design, transparent tools, and a transaction-first model, Housiey is leading the change in an industry long overdue for disruption.

With a clear vision from Ankit Agarwal and proven traction, Housiey is not just another property portal — it is shaping up to be a market leader in India’s real estate digitization journey.

As the industry enters this next phase, one thing is certain: the future of homebuying in India will be online, transparent, and buyer-first — and Housiey is at the forefront of that transformation.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

