Walk into any insurance conversation, and you'll hear the same question thrown around. Which plan is best? Wrong question, honestly. The better question is which plan fits your life right now, your income, your dependents, and your goals 5 and 20 years from today. Life insurance is a decision that should bend around your actual situation, not the other way round.also look

Do You Need A Life Insurance Plan At All?

How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Plan for You

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Before comparing a single plan, get clear on the actual purpose. Do you have a home loan running, children whose education you're planning for, or parents who depend on your income? Each of these pulls you toward a different kind of coverage. Someone single with no dependents needs far less than someone supporting a family of four and a 20-year mortgage.

Write this down if it helps. What would your family actually struggle with if your income stopped tomorrow? That answer shapes everything that follows.

How to Calculate the Amount of Insurance Cover You Really Need?

The rule of thumb indicates that a person must start with 10-15 times their annual earnings. It's not perfect but a reasonable anchor. Add up your outstanding loans, your family's yearly living expenses, and any high future costs like a child's college fees. Then, you must deduct your savings and existing coverage. The rest will be equal to the coverage requirement.

Outstanding debts like home loan, car loan, personal loan; all of it counts.

Regular household expenses your family would need to keep covering.

Future milestones, education, weddings, or anything with a real future price tag.

Your savings or other investments that you can subtract from the sum.

How to Match the Plan Type to Your Actual Goal?

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{{^usCountry}} This is where a lot of people get stuck, mostly because there's genuinely more than one kind of best life insurance plan depending on what you're trying to achieve. Pure protection and wealth building are two different goals, and mixing them up often leaves people underinsured on the protection side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where a lot of people get stuck, mostly because there's genuinely more than one kind of best life insurance plan depending on what you're trying to achieve. Pure protection and wealth building are two different goals, and mixing them up often leaves people underinsured on the protection side. {{/usCountry}}

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If your only goal is making sure your family's financially secure if something happens to you, a term plan does exactly that. Large cover, low premium, no maturity payout if you outlive the term. It's pure protection, nothing else bundled in.

Want savings or investment growth alongside your protection? This is where endowment policies or ULIPs come into the picture. They blend both goals into one. Yes, they cost more for the same amount of cover.

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But here's the trade-off. Even if nothing happens to you, there's still a payout waiting at the end. Neither option is universally better. It depends entirely on whether you're solving for protection alone, or protection plus growth.

Check the Policy Term Against Your Actual Timeline

Match your policy term to how long people actually depend on your income, not some arbitrary round number.

If your youngest child is 8 and will likely be financially independent by 25, that's roughly 17 years of dependency.

A 20-year term makes more sense than a 10-year one in that case, and definitely more sense than a policy that expires the moment you actually need it most.

Don't Skip the Insurer's Track Record

A policy is only as good as the company standing behind it when your family actually needs to file a claim. Check the claim settlement ratio, publicly available through the regulator's website, before committing.

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Anything above 90% is generally considered solid. You must also check how quickly claims get processed because a slow payout during a difficult time adds unnecessary stress.

Think About Riders, But Don't Overdo It

Riders sit on top of your base policy, adding extra protection where you need it. Each one increases your premium a little, so you must always choose carefully by picking what fits your life.

Critical illness cover makes sense if serious illness has shown up in your family before.

Accidental death benefit, worth considering if your job or commute carries real risk.

Waiver of premium, helpful if a disability could stop you from paying future premiums.

Mistakes To Avoid When Choosing Life Insurance

Even careful, well-researched buyers slip up sometimes, just in small ways. Take underinsurance, for instance. You may feel like cutting covers just because you feel the small premiums are manageable. However, inflation and rising costs will catch up soon.

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Delaying the purchase is another. Premiums climb with age, so waiting rarely works in your favor.

Hiding health details or smoking habits to lower the premium is a mistake that can cost your family everything. That’s because insurers can reject a claim entirely if they discover undisclosed information later.

Review It, Don't Just Buy and Forget

A new child. A second home loan. A jump in income. Any of these reasons is enough to take another look at your coverage. Think of it less as a one-time purchase and more like a 5-year checkup, something you actually revisit.

Choosing a policy really isn't about chasing the flashiest features or hunting down the lowest premium. It's about matching real coverage to your real responsibilities. Start with your dependents, work out the gap your income would leave behind, and pick the best life insurance plan structure, term, or a savings-linked option that actually closes that gap.

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Ready to protect what matters most? Buy term online and secure your family's future today.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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