A fabrication workshop has run at a profit for six years. Its owner walks into a branch for their first formal loan and is asked for a paper he has never heard of: a Udyam Registration Certificate.

How Udyam Registration Changes Your MSME Loan Rates and Limits

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Paperwork feels like the least interesting part of borrowing, so most owners leave it for later. Yet Udyam registration quietly decides which rulebook a lender opens for your file, and which limits and concessions you can even be considered for. This is how the certificate actually changes things for you.

What Does Udyam Registration Change for a Lender?

With the Udyam Registration certificate, your business gets an official category from the three: micro, small, or medium. Lenders do not assign that category themselves.

In a circular dated December 28, 2023, the RBI directed that, for priority sector lending purposes, banks "shall be guided by the classification recorded in the Udyam Registration Certificate".

Your classification determines your loan terms. If your business qualifies as a micro or small enterprise, you can get access to perks like priority sector lending and easier collateral terms. Without this certificate, banks treat you like any other commercial borrower.

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{{^usCountry}} Priority sector treatment changes appetite, not just the paperwork. Under RBI's priority sector lending rules, domestic commercial banks carry a 40% priority sector target measured against adjusted net bank credit, with a 7.5% sub-target for micro enterprises. A correctly classified file helps them meet it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priority sector treatment changes appetite, not just the paperwork. Under RBI's priority sector lending rules, domestic commercial banks carry a 40% priority sector target measured against adjusted net bank credit, with a 7.5% sub-target for micro enterprises. A correctly classified file helps them meet it. {{/usCountry}}

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As of February 28, 2026, more than 7.83 crore enterprises had registered across the Udyam Registration Portal and the Udyam Assist Platform, according to a Press Information Bureau release dated March 30, 2026. One national registry gives a lender a verifiable source instead of self-declared numbers.

How Can a Category Move The Loan Limit?

The category the business falls under sets the ceiling on how far a business can grow while still getting counted as an MSME. The higher ceilings keep growing businesses inside the framework for longer, thus giving them a wider set of schemes to benefit from.

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Ceilings moved up recently. The Ministry of MSME revised the limits with effect from 1 April 2025 through a notification S.O. 1364(E) dated March 21, 2025:

Category Investment Limit Turnover Limit Micro Up to ₹2.5 crore Up to ₹10 crore Small Up to ₹25 crore Up to ₹100 crore Medium Up to ₹125 crore Up to ₹500 crore

The fabrication workshop, which crossed the old micro threshold last year, may sit comfortably inside it today. Staying in the category keeps the MSME loan options open rather than pushing the file into general commercial lending, where the same relaxations do not apply.

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Collateral rules follow the category as well. In an amendment to its rules on lending to the MSME sector dated February 9, 2026, the RBI required that banks shall not accept collateral for loans up to ₹20 lakh extended to micro and small enterprise units.

From April 1, 2026, banks can choose to increase the collateral-free loan limit to ₹25 lakh for some businesses that have a strong financial history and good track record.

Will The Certificate Reduce the Interest Rate?

No, the Udyam certificate itself can’t reduce the interest rate. It can only help banks decide which schemes and limits you can be considered for. The loan amount and interest rate you'd get will depend entirely on your credit history, cash flows, security, and the lender's policy. Two registered units with identical turnover and different repayment records will have different terms and interest rates.

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However, some indirect effects can apply. Priority sector classification, guarantee cover, and a verified category all reduce the risk a lender carries on a file, and any business loan interest rate is built on the risk a lender assesses. Providing better information usually leads to better results.

Approval works the same way. A certificate confirms what your business is, not whether it can repay. Ultimately, whether you get approved depends on your banking habits, your documents, and your current debts. Banks will always review these factors before finalizing any loan.

What the Certificate Cannot Do?

Your registration is based on your existing PAN and GST records. That is why it just shows what you have already filed. It does not hide anything. If your business has a limited filing history or missing returns, lenders will still be able to see them.

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The certificate does not stay fixed once issued. Investment and turnover figures update from filed data, and the status changes every year on April 1 of the following financial year. So a category can move in either direction.

Also, remember that registration cannot fix existing problems. It does not resolve disputes with lenders or make you eligible for a loan if you do not already meet the criteria. If your repayment history is poor, the certificate will not change that.

Registration as a Starting Line, Not a Shortcut

Udyam registration will not turn a difficult file into an easy one. What registration does well is remove a barrier that has nothing to do with how your business actually performs. The certificate states, in a form every lender accepts, which category you belong to and which rules therefore apply.

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For the fabrication workshop, the certificate changed nothing about the machines, the order book, or six years of steady profit. Registration only made those six years legible to the person deciding on the loan. Sorting it out before you apply costs less than discovering the gap at the counter.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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