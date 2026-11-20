Instamart, a quick commerce platform, launched InstaGlow, its first-ever dedicated beauty and personal care sale. Running from November 19 to 22, the sale offers up to 60%* off on select products from some of the country’s popular brands, including Minimalist, Moxie, Nivea, Cetaphil, Beardo, Pilgrim, Arata, Laneige, Forest International, Maybelline, MAC and Colorbar. Instamart’s InstaGlow sale runs from November 19 to 22, offering discounts of up to 60% on select beauty and personal care products from popular brands. (Instamart)

InstaGlow gives beauty enthusiasts an opportunity to shop for products on their wishlist, explore new options and prepare for the year-end shopping season. From skincare and makeup to haircare and gift sets, the range brings together favourites and new finds. Consumers can browse and shop products on the Instamart app.

InstaGlow reflects Instamart’s push to go beyond groceries and daily essentials into a different range of consumer and lifestyle categories. Beauty and personal care is central to that expansion, letting customers restock familiar brands and discover new ones with the speed and convenience of quick commerce.

Something for every beauty and grooming need

The sale features offers across seasonal and occasion-led themes:

● Winter selection: Up to 70%* off on products to help consumers stock up on winter skincare and haircare essentials.

● Wedding makeup essentials: Up to 80%* off on select makeup products and beauty essentials for the wedding season.

● International Men's Day: Up to 70%* off on select men's grooming products. ● Sheet mask favourites: Face sheet masks starting at 29*.

● Skincare and Makeup Essentials: Up to 65%* off

● Bath & Body Needs and Hair care & Styling: Up to 60%* off

● Grooming Needs: Up to 50%* off

● Popular Fragrances: Up to 70%* off

Deals to look out for

Some of the featured offers during InstaGlow include:

● Moxie Beauty Deep Dive Hair Mask at 365, against an MRP of 825.

● Moxie Beauty Weightless Leave-in Conditioner at 30, against an MRP of 625. ● Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen (SPF 50) at 250, against an MRP of 445.

● Arata 6.5% AHA + BHA Body Lotion at 199, against an MRP of 349.

● Beardo Dandruff Control Sulphate-Free Shampoo at 495, against an MRP of 378. ● mCaffeine Sweet Escape Perfume Body Lotion at 472, against an MRP of 499. ● Secret Alchemist Mini Perfume Gift Set at 567, against an MRP of 787. ● Dermatouch Kojic Acid 1% Soap at 118, against an MRP of 170.

● Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturiser at 307, against an MRP of 349.

● Minimalist Vitamin B5 10% Oil-Free Moisturiser at 319, against an MRP of 349. Two-hour flash sales, every day

InstaGlow will feature daily two-hour flash sales, with discounts of up to 80%* on select Gen-Z favourite brands, including Moxie, Nat Habit, Beardo, Arata, Pilgrim and Paradyes. The limited-window offers give consumers a reason to check the app for deals across their favourite beauty and personal care brands.

Consumers can browse and shop the collection on the Instamart app: Link

T&C apply. Offers are on select products and in select locations, subject to availability and stocks. Product prices and promotional offers are provided by participating sellers, brand partners and banking partners on the Instamart platform.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.