Jets RB Braelon Allen out with 'pretty serious' knee injury

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is not available this week against the Dallas Cowboys with what head coach Aaron Glenn described as a "pretty serious" knee injury.

Allen was injured on a kickoff return in the second quarter Monday night at Miami in the Jets' 27-21 loss to the Dolphins. He was on crutches at the team facility on Wednesday and reports indicated he has a sprained MCL.

Glenn said the Jets (0-4) haven't made an official move -- or decision -- on how to designate Allen's roster status but he's unlikely to play at all in October.

"We'll see exactly where he's going to be when it comes to designate whether he will be on the IR or not," Glenn said.

Isaiah Davis has been used as the third-down back. but his role might expand. Allen returned kickoffs and was the Jets' preferred short-yardage back behind starter Breece Hall.

With mobile quarterback Justin Fields contributing, the Jets are No. 3 in the NFL in rushing this season, averaging 144.5 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.

New York is at home to play the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) after losing back-to- back games in Florida, 29-27 at Tampa Bay and the six-point loss to the Dolphins.

The Cowboys allowed 123.3 rushing yards per game in the first month of the season.

Allen, who lost a fumble at the 1 at Miami in Week 4, has 18 carries for 76 yards this season. He's averaging 25 yards on four kickoff returns.

Davis has five carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 24 yards.

