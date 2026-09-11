Jio IPO explained: Business growth, financials and key things to watch for

In the last decade, Jio has evolved from mobile connectivity to a broadband, digital service, entering into a major consumer ecosystem.

The company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus for a new IPO, offering 27 crore equity shares primarily for debt repayment.

That expansion has shifted the scale of the business and investor perception. Jio Platforms has now filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI proposing a new issue of 27 crore equity shares. As of 24 August 2026, the IPO is yet to take shape, with the price band, subscription dates and listing date yet to be announced.

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Jio’s business growth and financial performance, with final terms to come, is a useful point to understand what the IPO could mean for investors.

What is the Jio IPO and how is the issue structured?

Jio Platforms is the digital-services holding company of Reliance Industries, with Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) as its operating subsidiary. Jio Platforms combines telecom connectivity with broadband, enterprise services, cloud, digital applications and emerging technology initiatives.

The DRHP proposes a 100% fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, representing approximately 2.9% of Jio Platforms’ post-issue equity. There is no offer-for-sale component, meaning the issue is designed to raise new capital for the company rather than provide an exit to existing shareholders.

The DRHP does not specify a final issue price. Media estimates have placed the potential issue size between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 crore, but this should not be treated as the confirmed IPO size until Jio announces the price band.

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{{^usCountry}} A major portion of the proceeds is earmarked for debt reduction. Jio Platforms proposes using up to ₹27,500 crore of net IPO proceeds to prepay or repay certain borrowings of RJIL, particularly external commercial borrowings. The remaining proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes, subject to the limits specified in the DRHP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major portion of the proceeds is earmarked for debt reduction. Jio Platforms proposes using up to ₹27,500 crore of net IPO proceeds to prepay or repay certain borrowings of RJIL, particularly external commercial borrowings. The remaining proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes, subject to the limits specified in the DRHP. {{/usCountry}}

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Reliance Industries held 66.43% of Jio Platforms as of 31 March 2026. Other major shareholders include Meta’s Jaadhu Holdings with 9.99% and Google International with 7.73%.

How has Jio’s business and financial performance grown?

Jio’s investment argument is the combination of scale and profitability.

As of 31 March 2026, RJIL had 524.4 million customers, up from 488.2 million a year earlier. Jio added 36.2 million customers during FY26. Its exit-quarter ARPU stood at ₹214 per month, compared with ₹206.2 in FY25. Data traffic increased sharply to 241.4 billion GB from 184.5 billion GB.

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Jio has also expanded beyond mobile connectivity. It had 268.5 million 5G customers and more than 27 million fixed broadband connections at the end of FY26. The financial numbers show that this expansion has translated into higher earnings. Jio Platforms reported:

Financial metric FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue from operations ₹ 1,09,558 crore ₹ 1,28,218 crore ₹ 1,46,885 crore EBITDA ₹ 54,959 crore ₹ 64,170 crore ₹ 76,255 crore EBITDA margin 50.16% 50.05% 51.91% Profit after tax ₹ 21,423 crore ₹ 26,109 crore ₹ 30,049 crore

Revenue at Jio Platforms climbed 14.6% in FY26. More importantly, bottom-line growth pulled ahead, with EBITDA expanding 18.8% to cap off a 15.1% increase in PAT. This lifted the EBITDA margin from 50.05% to 51.91%. The company also generated ₹77,556 crore in operating cash flow during the year.

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The numbers remained positive in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 12% year-on-year, while EBITDA was up more than 15%. Net profit grew 9%. ARPU also moved up to ₹215.6, indicating that the company continued to improve revenue per subscriber.

These numbers indicate that Jio is no longer simply pursuing subscriber growth. The important question is whether it can continue increasing monetisation per customer while funding substantial network and technology investments.

What should investors watch before the Jio IPO?

1. The IPO valuation

Jio’s customer base and margins can justify the valuation, but investors should compare the eventual market capitalisation with revenue, EBITDA, PAT, cash flows and the valuations of listed telecom peers. A business can still be an unattractive investment if the IPO price leaves insufficient room for future returns.

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2. ARPU growth

Telecom profitability depends heavily on monetisation. Jio’s ARPU improved to ₹214 at the end of FY26 and ₹215.6 in Q1 FY27. Investors should watch whether future tariff increases, premium plans, postpaid customers, broadband and digital services can sustain ARPU growth without materially increasing churn.

3. Debt and capital expenditure

Jio plans to use up to ₹27,500 crore of the IPO proceeds to repay borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm. That could bring down its interest costs, but the company still has large spending requirements. It is continuing to spend on 5G, fibre, broadband and other technology infrastructure. As of 31 March 2026, Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries had total fund-based borrowings of ₹71,529 crore.

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4. Competition and regulation

Jio remains exposed to market price sensitivity. While higher tariffs boost ARPU, aggressive counter-offers or value-adds from rivals can trigger churn. That margin pressure compounds quickly once you factor in ongoing spectrum payouts and compliance overhead. Apart from these, its DRHP points to risks such as cyber incidents, losing customers and disruptions to its network.

5. Growth beyond mobile

The longer-term investment case depends on Jio becoming more than a mobile operator. Fixed broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud, AI and digital services are among its stated priorities. Jio’s FY26 data traffic reached 241 exabytes, while the company is positioning its technology stack for AI-enabled consumer and business services.

Conclusion

The Jio IPO offers investors exposure to one of India’s notable telecom and digital-services businesses, backed by a 524.4 million subscriber base, rising ARPU, cash generation and consistent profit growth. The proposed ₹27,500 crore debt repayment could also strengthen its balance sheet. However, the IPO’s attractiveness will depend on its valuation, issue price and future growth in ARPU, broadband and digital services. Investors should assess these factors alongside competition, capital expenditure and regulatory risks before making an investment decision.

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