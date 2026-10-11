Kejriwal detained in Delhi as AAP backs CJP protest over CEC’s resignation

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on October 10 while heading towards Jantar Mantar for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on October 10 while heading towards Jantar Mantar for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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New Delhi, October 10. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and several party leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join a protest at Jantar Mantar organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and supported by student and political groups.

The demonstration sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Police had tightened security in central Delhi and detained several political leaders and protesters seeking to reach the designated protest site.

AAP criticised the detentions, accusing the authorities of restricting peaceful political expression. In statements issued on Saturday, Kejriwal called on people across the country to join the movement and urged protesters to continue raising their concerns wherever they were stopped by the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The party’s allegations of vote theft and claims that the government was using police action to suppress dissent have not been established as facts. The protest was part of a wider campaign by CJP and supporting organisations seeking accountability over voter-list revisions and calling for the chief election commissioner to step down. AAP alleges restrictions on protest and movement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party’s allegations of vote theft and claims that the government was using police action to suppress dissent have not been established as facts. The protest was part of a wider campaign by CJP and supporting organisations seeking accountability over voter-list revisions and calling for the chief election commissioner to step down. AAP alleges restrictions on protest and movement {{/usCountry}}

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In his remarks, Kejriwal said he and other party members had been detained while attempting to travel to Jantar Mantar. He accused the central government of using police and security deployment to prevent people from joining the demonstration.

Kejriwal also appealed to citizens to travel to Delhi and participate in the protest. He urged supporters to stage peaceful demonstrations if they were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised the police action and said peaceful protest was a constitutional right. Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel had manhandled Kejriwal and objected to restrictions around the former Delhi chief minister’s residence.

Other AAP leaders, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, also criticised the detentions and the security arrangements. The party said police had restricted access to its national office and that workers subsequently staged a protest outside the premises.

Reports from the day said police had detained opposition leaders and other demonstrators as security was tightened around central Delhi. The police response came amid efforts to prevent the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Protest centres on Election Commission and voter rolls

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The CJP-led demonstration had been announced ahead of October 10, with organisers demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to voter lists and the SIR exercise. The group and supporting student organisations had notified Delhi Police about the proposed protest earlier in the week.

AAP said it was supporting the demonstration because of concerns over electoral integrity. Kejriwal and other party leaders accused the BJP-led government of using force to silence criticism, while calling for a wider public movement.

The allegations of vote manipulation remain contested. The protest and the police detentions have brought renewed attention to questions around electoral-roll revisions, the right to peaceful assembly and the handling of demonstrations in the national capital.

AAP leaders said their agitation would continue and called for the chief election commissioner to resign. The party also urged the government to allow people to express their views peacefully.