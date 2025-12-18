LegalEdge Secures Top Ranks in CLAT 2026, Including AIR 1, 2 and 3

LegalEdge marks another milestone in its CLAT journey. In the CLAT 2026 results, LegalEdge students have secured AIR 1, AIR 2, and AIR 3, along with seven All India Ranks in the Top 10—adding to the institute’s reputation as “CLAT Toppers’ Permanent Address.” LegalEdge celebrates success in CLAT 2026 with students achieving AIR 1, 2, and 3, solidifying its status as a leading institute for CLAT preparation.(LegalEdge)

This achievement is not an isolated instance. Over the years, LegalEdge has produced AIR 1 a total of seven times, reflecting long-term performance and consistent outcomes. Additionally, in the last five years alone, LegalEdge students have secured the top three ranks (AIR 1, 2, and 3) four times in the last five Years, indicating a notable level of performance in one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the LegalEdge team credited the result to disciplined preparation, structured mentorship, strong test practice, and a student-first approach. “These ranks are earned through months of focused work—by students who trusted the process, stayed consistent, and pushed through pressure,” the team shared.

LegalEdge also acknowledged parents and mentors for their continued support and belief, and congratulated every student who was part of this journey—whether they made it to the top ranks or achieved their personal best.

As celebrations begin, LegalEdge reiterates its commitment to continued improvement in the years ahead. With every new result, the legacy continues to evolve—and the journey progresses with the same focus and hard work that has shaped it so far.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.