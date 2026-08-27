Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has entered into a new phase of collaboration with ARKALL Holdings Limited, a Caribbean-based partner, to establish and operate pathology laboratories and expand the commercialisation of its medical devices, equipment and healthcare portfolio across all 28 Caribbean countries. This collaboration marks Lord’s Mark Industries Limited’s first entry into the Caribbean market and among the large-scale entries by an Indian healthcare company into the region, with a portfolio of pre-approved products spanning diagnostics, MedTech and healthcare solutions.

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited and ARKALL Holdings Limited partner to expand healthcare in the Caribbean (Lord’s Mark Industries Limited)

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The partnership will commence with Trinidad & Tobago and gradually expand across the wider Caribbean over the next three years. All investments required for the proposed Caribbean expansion will be undertaken by ARKALL Holdings Limited, including investments towards establishing and scaling pathology laboratory operations and supporting the commercialisation of Lord’s Mark’s healthcare portfolio across the region.

Under the proposed collaboration, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited will supply its complete range of IVD products, including rapid test kits, biochemistry reagents, pathology laboratory products, medical equipment, dialysis machines and healthcare solutions. The company will also provide technical guidance, product knowledge, training and operational support. ARKALL Holdings Limited will create commercialisation and market development activities across the agreed Caribbean markets.

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{{^usCountry}} The partnership is expected to create a new scalable healthcare platform combining pathology and diagnostics infrastructure with access to medical technology and equipment. The companies will initially undertake market assessment and business planning in Trinidad & Tobago before expanding operations across the remaining Caribbean markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The partnership is expected to create a new scalable healthcare platform combining pathology and diagnostics infrastructure with access to medical technology and equipment. The companies will initially undertake market assessment and business planning in Trinidad & Tobago before expanding operations across the remaining Caribbean markets. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the company’s current projections, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited expects to generate approximately US $100 million in export revenue between FY27 and FY31 through the phased Caribbean rollout. The company’s internal planning assessment estimates a pathology and diagnostics opportunity of approximately US$1.24 billion across the 28 Caribbean markets, with business opportunity increasing with market penetration.

Commenting on the partnership, a Senior Management Representative from ARKALL Holdings Limited said, “The Caribbean presents an important opportunity to strengthen healthcare infrastructure through greater access to quality diagnostics, medical technology and specialised healthcare solutions. Our partnership with Lord’s Mark Industries Limited brings together local market capabilities with an expanding portfolio of healthcare technologies. Beginning with Trinidad & Tobago, our objective is to build a scalable network that can progressively serve healthcare needs across all 28 Caribbean markets.”

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Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “Our collaboration with ARKALL Holdings Limited marks an important step in taking Lord’s Mark’s healthcare and MedTech capabilities to a wider international market. The Caribbean expansion will allow us to combine our medical technology, pathology and dialysis capabilities with ARKALL’s regional commercial presence. We see this partnership as a long-term platform for expanding our export footprint while contributing to the development of accessible and technology-enabled healthcare infrastructure across the region.”

The collaboration is structured around a structured expansion model, with market penetration expected to build as new laboratories become operational and existing markets mature. Lord’s Mark will also support product registrations and regulatory processes by providing technical and product-related documentation for its portfolio across the region.

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The companies will undertake the initial market assessment and implementation planning in Trinidad & Tobago, following which the expansion roadmap will be implemented across the Caribbean.

For more details, visit https://lordsmark.com/

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