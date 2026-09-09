Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav invites UAE investors, highlights logistics and technology opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday invited UAE investors and global business groups to explore opportunities in the state, highlighting its central location, infrastructure, connectivity, skilled workforce and investor-friendly environment.

Sharjah [UAE], Sep 08 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits headquarters of BEEAH Group, the Sustainability and Waste Management Organisation, in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo) (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

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Yadav was speaking during one-to-one meetings with investors on the third day of the Annual Investment Meeting Congress 2026 in Dubai. He said stronger logistics and supply-chain infrastructure could help connect products from Madhya Pradesh with global markets while reducing transportation time and costs.

The chief minister held discussions with representatives of Crescent Enterprises, DP World, Rana Holdings, GEMS Education, BeauMerc Corporation, Sharaf Group, VFS Global and Choithrams. He also invited the business groups to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2027 in Madhya Pradesh.

Logistics, technology and green energy in focus

Yadav discussed opportunities in warehousing, logistics and technology-driven entrepreneurship with Badr Jafar of Crescent Enterprises. Jafar expressed interest in long-term investments in urban infrastructure, information technology, resource utilisation and technology transfer. The two sides also discussed innovation in energy and technology.

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{{^usCountry}} With DP World CEO Rizwan Soomar, Yadav discussed logistics and supply chains. He said the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub could become a major gateway for inland logistics, with multimodal facilities, warehousing and cold-chain infrastructure supporting agricultural and industrial clusters. Rail-based freight movement, he said, could lower logistics costs and improve export access for farmers, FPOs, MSMEs and industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With DP World CEO Rizwan Soomar, Yadav discussed logistics and supply chains. He said the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub could become a major gateway for inland logistics, with multimodal facilities, warehousing and cold-chain infrastructure supporting agricultural and industrial clusters. Rail-based freight movement, he said, could lower logistics costs and improve export access for farmers, FPOs, MSMEs and industries. {{/usCountry}}

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Investment proposals across sectors

Rana Holdings discussed smart manufacturing, data centres, green energy, green hydrogen, e-mobility and agricultural machinery. GEMS Education expressed interest in establishing international-standard K-12 campuses in major and emerging cities, along with skill development.

BeauMerc Corporation showed interest in infrastructure, healthcare, technology and green energy. Sharaf Group discussed a logistics park with rail siding, with a proposed investment of $30 million-$50 million and potential employment for 300-600 people in Indore and Pithampur.

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Yadav also urged VFS Global to expand visa services in Bhopal and Indore and explore tourism and hospitality training for youth. Choithrams expressed interest in supermarkets and modern grocery outlets, while also considering direct procurement of agricultural and processed food products from local producers.

The meetings formed part of Madhya Pradesh’s outreach to international investors at AIM Congress 2026.