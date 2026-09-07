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Madhya Pradesh’s global investment mission begins in Dubai with CM Yadav

During a dynamic four-day visit to Dubai, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav spearheaded efforts to attract global investments, promoting the state's products.

Updated on: Sep 7, 2026, 16:18:03 IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav began the first day of his four-day Dubai visit on September 7 with high-level engagements aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, strengthening industrial partnerships and presenting the state as a business destination. The delegation will participate in AIM Congress 2026 from September 7 to 9.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with global investors and industrial leaders during the AIM Congress 2026 at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai, UAE. (@DrMohanYadav51)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with global investors and industrial leaders during the AIM Congress 2026 at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai, UAE. (@DrMohanYadav51)

The delegation was received by Indian Mission officials at Dubai International Airport. Members of the UAE-based Indian diaspora later welcomed Dr. Yadav at Hotel Fortune Atrium. Around 50 members, led by Jitendra Vaidya, attended the programme. Yadav described the diaspora as an important partner in the state’s development and global outreach.

At Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Yadav inaugurated an exhibition showcasing six Madhya Pradesh ODOP and GI products, including Betul bell metal craft, Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees, Ujjain Batik prints, Bhopal Zari-Zardozi embroidery and Gwalior carpets. The exhibition aims to connect artisans with international buyers and expand export opportunities.

The chief minister also met India’s Ambassador to the UAE Dr. Deepak Mittal and Consul General Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Discussions covered industrial land, connectivity, investor-friendly policies, logistics and infrastructure. Yadav sought support for connecting Madhya Pradesh with UAE sovereign wealth funds, corporate groups and institutional investors, and invited the diplomats to the Global Investors Summit-2027.

The day concluded with Yadav’s participation in the invitation-only Tycoons Dinner at AIM Congress 2026, where he interacted with global investors, policymakers and business leaders from across sectors. The outreach aims to deepen ties with UAE investors and businesses.

 
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