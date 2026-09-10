Madhya Pradesh to expand public transport network, connect 75% gram panchayats by bus

The Madhya Pradesh government is organising the Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 to modernise public transport, strengthen rural connectivity and create new opportunities for investment, employment and industry.

The Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 aims to modernize infrastructure, boost employment, and enhance public safety while focusing on sustainability through clean fuel initiatives. (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

Transport experts, private bus operators, industry representatives and policymakers from across the country will participate in discussions aimed at preparing a future roadmap for passenger transport. The government plans to connect 75% of gram panchayats with bus services to strengthen connectivity in rural and remote areas.

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Under Mobility Vision: 2030, more than 15,000 modern public buses will be operated across the state, providing safe travel to over 30 lakh passengers daily. More than 180 modern bus stands, terminals and depots will also be redeveloped.

Special emphasis will be placed on clean fuels and electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. Currently, 96 PM e-buses and 120 intercity buses are operational. Over the next six months, 486 PM e-buses and 34 intercity buses will be added, with the target of increasing the total number to 1,100 by 2027. Modern charging depots with solar infrastructure and capacity for 100 buses are also being developed.

Passenger safety will receive priority under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva. Buses will be monitored through an Intelligent Transport Management System and command-and-control centres. Each bus will have seven CCTV cameras, panic buttons and real-time vehicle tracking.

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{{^usCountry}} The government will promote private participation through a transparent PPP model, enabling operators to expand non-fare revenue such as advertising and cargo services and access modern infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will promote private participation through a transparent PPP model, enabling operators to expand non-fare revenue such as advertising and cargo services and access modern infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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The summit is expected to boost investment in bus operations, vehicle manufacturing, electric mobility, charging infrastructure and technical services, creating employment and self-employment opportunities.

Participants can register online until noon on September 10, 2026.