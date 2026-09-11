Madhya Pradesh to hold two-day Passenger Transport Vision Summit in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise the two-day Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on September 11 and 12, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav scheduled to inaugurate the event on Friday.

MP CM Yadav (PTI File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will also attend the summit, which is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) in collaboration with Elets Technomedia. The summit will focus on the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva and ways to modernise public passenger transport through public-private partnerships, technology and green energy.

Dr Yadav will inaugurate an industry expo featuring bus manufacturers, information technology companies, financial institutions and government corporations. He will also release the summit souvenir and a special booklet detailing the proposed structure and future activities under the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva. The new MPYPIL logo, selected through a national competition, will also be unveiled. A hackathon aimed at encouraging mobility startups will be launched during the event.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts, private bus operators, representatives of state transport undertakings, IT companies and industry bodies nationally will participate in eight sessions. Discussions will cover PPP-led investment, financially sustainable bus operations, employment and entrepreneurship, passenger safety, AI-based route planning, green mobility, clean fuels, integrated ticketing and automated fare collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts, private bus operators, representatives of state transport undertakings, IT companies and industry bodies nationally will participate in eight sessions. Discussions will cover PPP-led investment, financially sustainable bus operations, employment and entrepreneurship, passenger safety, AI-based route planning, green mobility, clean fuels, integrated ticketing and automated fare collection. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Major participating organisations are expected to include EKA Mobility, Tata Motors, Greensell Mobility, Volvo-Eicher, Switch Mobility, Rapido, Chalo Mobility, SBI, Indian Oil and Think Gas. WRI India, BITS Pilani, CEPT Ahmedabad, KPMG and DIMTS are expected to contribute expertise. The summit aims to develop a safer, smarter and green transport ecosystem while supporting investment, jobs and entrepreneurship in Madhya Pradesh.