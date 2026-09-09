MCD orders inspection of all PG hostels in Delhi after High Court directive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered inspections of all PG hostels in its jurisdiction following a Delhi High Court direction to examine permissions, building bye-law compliance and the number of students staying at each premises.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar (2nd from left) at the site of a collapsed building in Satya Niketan, on Monday (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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In a circular issued by the MCD’s Additional Commissioner (Engineering), all executive engineers (Building) of zones have been directed to inspect PG hostels and submit reports to Building headquarters by September 10.

The inspections follow the High Court’s September 7 order in the PIL titled ‘Aniket Gupta Vs. MCD’. The court directed the civic body to inspect all PG hostels within one week and prepare records on whether the premises were constructed with requisite permissions, whether permissions or building bye-laws had been violated, and the number of students residing in each hostel.

The MCD circular said the collected data will be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the High Court within 10 days.

Zonal additional commissioners have been instructed to personally monitor and supervise the exercise, which has been accorded top priority following approval from the municipal commissioner.

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{{^usCountry}} The prescribed inspection format requires officials to record details including the zone, division, address, right of way, number of floors and rooms, sanctioned building plan, number of occupants or students, and whether the premises have occupancy or building plan approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prescribed inspection format requires officials to record details including the zone, division, address, right of way, number of floors and rooms, sanctioned building plan, number of occupants or students, and whether the premises have occupancy or building plan approval. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials must also check whether regularisation has been obtained, a structural stability certificate is available, and the Delhi Fire Service has issued a no-objection certificate. The inspection will further examine whether PG activity is permissible under the Master Plan of Delhi and whether applicable conversion charges have been paid.

The format also includes a section for recording violations and remarks. The exercise covers PG hostels in its jurisdiction and is intended to establish a compliance record.