NSAPD, Bengaluru ranked 46th nationally in the latest IIRF assessment of private architecture schools

Nitte School of Architecture, Planning and Design (NSAPD), Nitte University, Bengaluru, has been placed in the latest India Infrastructure Ranking Framework (IIRF) assessment of private architecture schools in India. The ranking comes during a year marked by student achievements, international placements and new academic infrastructure at the institution.

The institute focuses on developing globally relevant skills and has secured international placements for students, alongside launching a Digital Skill Centre for enhanced industry readiness. (NSAPD)

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In the latest IIRF assessment, NSAPD secured the 46th position nationally and 11th position in Karnataka among private architecture schools.

A multi-disciplinary foundation

Established in 2016, NSAPD is approved by the Council of Architecture, the Institute of Town Planners of India, AICTE and the Government of Karnataka. The institution offers Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Planning, Bachelor of Design across UI/UX, Product and Communication specialisations, and a Master's in Urban & Regional Planning, bringing architecture, planning and design education together under one campus. Located within the Nitte University campus in Bengaluru, NSAPD shares its campus with Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, placing students alongside peer groups from engineering and management disciplines as part of daily campus life.

Recent developments

The ranking arrives alongside student and institutional developments. NSAPD's planning students secured first place in two events at NOSPlan 2026. On the international front, six students have secured opportunities with Japanese construction companies. Sai Manvanthar Prabhu, Devanshu Shekhar Das and Fahatma Anwarali Nada were placed with Meisei Corporation, Japan, as Architecture Construction Management Engineers, while Rashi Bansal, Aswini Kumar and Siddhsvarup Nagrajan were selected by Tanizawa Construction Co., Ltd., Japan. These international placements highlight the institute's focus on developing graduates with skills relevant to global architecture and construction practices. The institution has also launched a Digital Skill Centre in partnership with ISCT-Autodesk, aimed at supporting students' design software capabilities and improving their overall industry readiness.

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{{^usCountry}} NSAPD is also a designated Result Sharing Institute for UCEED, the national entrance exam for design programmes.“Being ranked among India's top 50 private architecture schools is a strong endorsement of our academic model. We continue to invest in our students, our faculty and our infrastructure, to ensure NSAPD remains a place where the next generation of architects, planners and designers can thrive.” (Dr. Nanditha Nagaraja, Principal, NSAPD) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NSAPD is also a designated Result Sharing Institute for UCEED, the national entrance exam for design programmes.“Being ranked among India's top 50 private architecture schools is a strong endorsement of our academic model. We continue to invest in our students, our faculty and our infrastructure, to ensure NSAPD remains a place where the next generation of architects, planners and designers can thrive.” (Dr. Nanditha Nagaraja, Principal, NSAPD) {{/usCountry}}

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Looking ahead

With a top-50 national ranking and top-11 in state among private architecture schools, growing interest from international recruiters and continued investment in digital design infrastructure, NSAPD plans to continue developing its four programmes.

Applications for NSAPD's BArch, BPlan, BDes and MPlan programs are open. Prospective students can find detailed information on each program on the official NSAPD website.

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For more information, visit nitte.edu.in/nsapd or apply online at apply.nitte.edu.in

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