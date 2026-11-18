Today, as Uttar Pradesh is passing through a phase of new social awakening and cultural consciousness, the restoration of these women warriors to their rightful place is not merely about remembering the past, but about laying the foundation for an egalitarian society of the future, writes Dr. Deepti Taneja, Professor, University of Delhi. Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai and Rani Avantibai Lodhi resisted British rule despite limited resources. The article argues that recognizing their courage through state institutions helps restore their place in history and advances a more inclusive understanding of patriotism and sacrifice. (Representative image) (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

It is a bitter truth that the legacy of those warriors, who had inherited nothing but indomitable courage and an unwavering determination to confront injustice, was confined to folk songs, oral traditions and legends, while their stories could not find a prominent place in history books. The land of Uttar Pradesh carries countless such untold stories within its bosom. The tales of valour of Uda Devi Pasi, Jhalkari Bai Kori and Rani Avantibai Lodhi bear testimony to a historic journey of bringing them out of neglect, struggle and oblivion and elevating them to the highest pinnacle of honour. Today, as Uttar Pradesh is passing through a phase of new social awakening and cultural consciousness, the restoration of these women warriors to their rightful place is not merely about remembering the past, but about laying the foundation for an egalitarian society of the future.

Viewed through the windows of history, the scene at Lucknow’s Sikandar Bagh on November 16, 1857, sends a shiver down the spine. Uda Devi had climbed a peepal tree, disguised in men’s attire, and was taking precise aim at British soldiers. Although different claims have been made in the pages of history regarding the number of soldiers she killed, it is undisputed that this woman, who came from an ordinary background, single-handedly killed several dozen soldiers of the British regime and ultimately made the supreme sacrifice for her motherland. Similarly, when Rani Lakshmibai was surrounded in the historic fort of Jhansi, Jhalkari Bai, without caring for her own life, assumed the Rani’s appearance and created a decisive confusion among the British, which paved the way for the Rani’s safe escape. Meanwhile, Rani Avantibai Lodhi directly confronted British authority to protect her kingdom and self-respect. All three heroines shared one common quality. They possessed neither a vast empire nor extensive resources, but they had the resolve not to bow before the most brutal injustice of their times. This is why the Yogi government regards them with reverence.

It is a matter of irony that such women warriors remained excluded from mainstream intellectual memory for decades. Their indomitable valour continued to resonate in village gatherings and folk songs, but their presence in academic textbooks and major national events was no more than an exception. It is here that the new social and political consciousness of present-day Uttar Pradesh assumes significance, as it is moving beyond symbols and taking institutional shape. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarded Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai and Avantibai Lodhi as symbols of the valour of their respective communities and of all women. The formation of three new battalions for women in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and their naming after these women warriors is a transformative step that connects memory with authority and power. People may fulfil a formality by placing flowers before a stone statue once a year on a special occasion, such as a birth anniversary or death anniversary. However, when an entire empowered contingent of a state’s police force is known by the names of these women warriors, their names resonate every day through routine duty, morning parades, every government order and the uniform of every personnel.

The psychological and sociological impact of this step is extremely profound. When a girl from a disadvantaged community in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh sees that an entire armed battalion of the police force has been established in the name of a woman warrior from her own community, an unprecedented sense of self-confidence emerges within her. It is an universally accepted principle of psychology that a person is most motivated towards a goal that they can see before them as tangible and attainable. For the daughters of disadvantaged and exploited communities, who for centuries had not seen a role model from their own background being accorded public honour, witnessing a heroine rooted in their own heritage being associated with the dignity of the State and the pride of the uniform is a revolutionary moment that breaks centuries of inferiority. It is also a clear official acknowledgement that valour, patriotism and sacrifice do not belong to any one particular caste, class or gender; individuals standing at the lowest rung of society also possess the same spirit.

This social awakening in Uttar Pradesh has been skilfully integrated with the realities of the present and the plans for the future. Reservation for women in the police force, the establishment of women help desks at every police station in the state under ‘Mission Shakti’, self-defence training being imparted to girl students in schools, and the economic independence being made possible for rural women through self-help groups and innovative initiatives such as ‘BC Sakhi’ are all different chapters of the same ideological endeavour. When, in the present times, a young girl from a disadvantaged community becomes a police officer, gets elected as the Pradhan of her village, or starts her own small enterprise, two distinct streams converge in her journey of development. One stream comprises the opportunities and welfare schemes provided by the State, while the other is the historical self-respect that she derives from the stories of Uda Devi and Jhalkari Bai.

There is also a profound democratic dimension to this restoration of history and memory, without understanding which this discourse would remain incomplete. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had envisioned social democracy, the foremost condition for which was that every section and every segment of society should have the right to its own stories of glory. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given concrete shape to this vision. The Yogi government’s approach is clear: social democracy will become a reality only when everyone has equal rights over the soil and memories of this state. Establishing women from Dalit, backward and disadvantaged communities as ‘national heroines’ is a concrete step towards fulfilling Babasaheb’s vision. This is the true democratisation of history.

In 1857, Uda Devi discharged her supreme duty towards her motherland from the branch of that tree at Sikandar Bagh. Today, thousands of daughters of the state, wearing uniforms bearing her name, are fulfilling the same duty by giving it a new form and a new framework. The women whose existence the elitist pages of history made every possible attempt to erase have today, through the new consciousness of Uttar Pradesh, become among the most respected and empowered sections of the State. There is still a long way to go, but there is no doubt that the direction is now absolutely right.

This article is written by Dr. Deepti Taneja, Professor, University of Delhi.

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