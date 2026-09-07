Orioles place OF Luis Robert Jr. (hamstring) on IL

The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list Sunday with left hamstring discomfort less than a week after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

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The move is retroactive to Saturday with the Orioles recalling right-hander Anthony Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk in the process.

In another roster move Sunday, Baltimore designated right-hander Albert Suarez for assignment and recalled outfielder Rece Hinds from Norfolk. In his Orioles debut, Hinds batted sixth and started in left field in Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Robert was added to help the Orioles make a charge toward the playoffs. Instead, Baltimore lost five consecutive games heading into Sunday's game.

Robert, 29, played in just three games for the Orioles, with a home run among his two hits. He is a combined .221 hitter with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games this season.

An All-Star in 2023, Robert is a career .256 hitter with 113 home runs and 324 RBIs in 638 games over seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox , Mets and Orioles.

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{{^usCountry}} Nunez, 25, made his major league debut March 28 and is 3-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nunez, 25, made his major league debut March 28 and is 3-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season. {{/usCountry}}

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Suarez, 36, has appeared in 27 games this season as a reliever, going 2-0 with one save and a 4.12 ERA. In parts of five seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Orioles , he is 16-15 with two saves and a 4.02 ERA in 104 games .

Hinds, 26, played in one game for the Miami Marlins after starting this season with the Cincinnati Reds, batting .114 with five RBIs in a combined 13 games. In parts of three seasons with the Reds and Marlins , he is a .169 hitter with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games.

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