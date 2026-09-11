Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says A.J. Brown's Week 2 availability is uncertain after ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that wide receiver A.J. Brown will undergo more testing following a right ankle injury in the second half of New England’s season-opening 13-10 loss at Seattle.

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“I don’t know if he’ll be available going forward here for the next week, but we’ll see,” Vrabel said. “Once we get the report, we’ll figure out what the treatment plan is.”

New England's next game is its home opener on Sept. 20 against Pittsburgh.

Brown left Wednesday night's game early in the third quarter following an incomplete pass from Drake Maye. He was falling to the turf as he tried to make the catch, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee made contact with Brown’s ankle, pushing it against the ground.

Brown was initially announced as questionable to return before the Patriots ruled him out at the start of the fourth quarter. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before the injury.

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{{^usCountry}} The injury is a blow for an offense that was counting on Brown to fill the void created after the team decided not to bring back Stefon Diggs following a productive 2025 season as the offense’s No. 1 receiver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury is a blow for an offense that was counting on Brown to fill the void created after the team decided not to bring back Stefon Diggs following a productive 2025 season as the offense’s No. 1 receiver. {{/usCountry}}

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Brown, 29, was durable during his four seasons in Philadelphia, playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and 2023, dropping to 13 during the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl title season, and then 15 in 2025.

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