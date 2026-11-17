You've probably watched enough Goa reels to know exactly which beach you'd like to be on, practically tasted the sushi at that little restaurant in Tokyo you spotted on Instagram, and mentally packed outfits for a holiday that, so far, exists only in your imagination. And yet, every time someone asks, "December mein kahin jaa rahe ho?", the answer is suspiciously familiar: "Haan yaar, planning chal rahi hai!" MakeMyTrip's Travel Ka Muhurat Sale is back for its second edition. (MMT)

As we get closer to December, the anticipation of a year-end getaway often comes with concerns about rising prices and limited availability, leaving many to push those plans to “next year”

But not this time!

MakeMyTrip's second edition of Travel Ka Muhurat Sale, is here.

Noteworthy deals

Whether you're looking to book a flight, plan a holiday or find the right stay, there are several offers to look out for during the sale:

Lightning Drops: Daily limited-inventory offers for everyone, between 6 PM and 9 PM.

MMTBLACK: Members of MakeMyTrip's loyalty programme will have exclusive access to Black Friday Deals every Friday.

OneCircle: Members of the global hotel and homestay rewards programme, introduced earlier in 2026, get additional benefits on hotel and homestay bookings during the sale. MakeMyTrip has brought in over 30,000 domestic and 3,500 international hotels and homestays, 35 domestic and international airlines and 8 banking partners, giving travellers a diverse range of options.

Thinking where to go? Imagine waking up to coffee-estate views in Coorg, spending lazy afternoons on the beaches of Goa, exploring the French colonial charm of Puducherry, or soaking in the gorgeous blue waters of the Andamans and Lakshadweep. If unique experiences are what you're after, think glamping in Rajasthan's Golden City, Ayurvedic wellness retreats in Kerala, taking in the scenic beauty of Jammu & Kashmir, or exploring the ancient monasteries of the Northeast. There's something for every kind of traveller!

And if international travel has been on your mind, there's plenty to explore! From Japan’s vibrant cities and ancient temples to Dubai’s iconic skyline and desert adventures; Malaysia’s bustling cityscapes, Singapore’s vibrant urban attractions, Thailand’s tropical islands, Vietnam’s scenic landscapes and coffee culture, Sri Lanka’s coastal charm, the UK’s historic landmarks and Europe’s diverse cultures and picturesque towns.

Make room for experiences A holiday is often as much about the experiences along the way as it is about the destination itself. Be it a day packed with adventure, exploring wildlife or discovering iconic attractions, travellers can also plan and book these experiences on MakeMyTrip.

As part of the sale, MakeMyTrip has brought on board attractions and experience partners such as Ferrari World in the UAE, Universal Studios Singapore, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Mandai Wildlife Group's Night Safari and Singapore Zoo, and Vietnam's Sun World Ba Na Hills.

Want to enjoy a staycation Some people book holidays for the destination. Others are excited about the hotel breakfast, swimming pool and doing absolutely nothing.

If that sounds like you, check out the deals and offers by hotel partners’ brands including Bloom Hotels, Club Mahindra, Ginger Hotels, GRT Hotels & Resorts, ITC Hotels, Kamat Hotels, Leisure Hotels Group, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lords Hotels & Resorts, Neemrana Hotels, Pride Hotels & Resorts, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, Royal Orchid Hotels, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Sayaji Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Taj Hotels, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, The Postcard Hotel, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and more.

However, if your preference is a villa, homestay, apartment or hostel? Partners include amã Stays & Trails, The Blue Kite, ELIVAAS, Lohono Stays, Moustache, SaffronStays, StayVista, and Zostel, among others.

And getting there?

No holiday plan is complete without figuring out how to get there. The sale also brings together domestic and international airline partners, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air France, British Airways, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, among others.

Travellers can also explore offers from banking partners including Axis Bank, DBS Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank.

So, whether you've been dreaming of a beach holiday, an international adventure, a quick escape into the hills or simply a few days of doing nothing, perhaps it's time to stop saying "planning chal rahi hai" and start making those plans happen!

Check out the deals and offers available during MakeMyTrip's Travel Ka Muhurat Sale here.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.