The life and teachings of Sufi saint Bulleh Shah, along with his message of love, humanity and spiritual devotion, came alive on stage through the play ‘Bulleh Shah’, presented at Shri Ram Centre in Mandi House as part of the six-day Urdu Drama Festival organised by Urdu Academy, Delhi. Artists perform ‘Bulleh Shah’ at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, as part of the six-day Urdu Drama Festival organised by Urdu Academy, Delhi.

Written by Pratap Sehgal and directed by Arvind Singh Chandravanshi, the production was staged by Samookha Rangmandal. It traced different phases of Bulleh Shah’s life, highlighting his spiritual journey, his devotion to his spiritual guide Shah Inayat and the ideas of love and humanity associated with his teachings. The performance used a narrator to connect different episodes from the saint’s life, helping the audience follow the journey and its central themes.

The production brought together theatre, music, Sufi poetry and group dance to present the subject. These elements formed an important part of the staging, adding to the atmosphere and giving the performance a distinct Sufi character. Rather than relying only on dialogue, the play used musical and movement-based sequences to communicate the spiritual and emotional dimensions of Bulleh Shah’s life.

A theatrical presentation of Bulleh Shah’s journey The play followed Bulleh Shah through different stages of his life, with particular attention to his relationship with Shah Inayat. His devotion to his guru and his spiritual experiences formed a central part of the narrative. Through these episodes, the production brought attention to the values of love, compassion and humanity that are central to the Sufi tradition represented in the play.

The narrator served as a connecting thread between the different parts of the story. This approach allowed the production to move across various phases of Bulleh Shah’s life while maintaining continuity. The presentation also included characters such as Shah Inayat and Gulnar Begum, alongside Bulleh Shah, bringing different figures from the narrative onto the stage.

Music and Sufi kalam added another dimension to the storytelling. Group dance sequences complemented the musical portions and contributed to the overall stage presentation. Together, these elements helped establish the mood of the play and supported its focus on spiritual reflection and human relationships.

Cast and organisers receive appreciation The actors portrayed the different characters through a combination of dialogue, music and stage movement. Narendra Kumar, Kabir Khan, Simran and Raghuveer Ji were among the performers whose acting received appreciation. The cast's portrayal of Bulleh Shah, Shah Inayat, Gulnar Begum and other characters contributed to the presentation of the saint’s life and the ideas explored through the play.

Dr Farman Chaudhary conducted the programme. During the event, he spoke about the literary and cultural activities organised by Urdu Academy, Delhi, and its efforts to promote the Urdu language. The six-day festival is part of the academy’s cultural programming, bringing theatre performances to audiences in the city.

At the conclusion of the play, Lekhraj, special secretary in the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages and secretary of Urdu Academy, appreciated the director and the artists. He said the Delhi government was committed to encouraging new talent in the fields of art and culture.

Following the remarks, Lekhraj, Mohammad Haroon and Uzair Hasan Quddusi presented a plant to director Arvind Singh Chandravanshi as a mark of appreciation. The presentation brought the programme to a close, recognising the efforts of the director and the performers behind the production.