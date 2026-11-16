Power ministry showcases energy technologies at trade fair pavilion

The Ministry of Power pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power. Exhibits cover clean energy, storage, transmission, AI, smart meters and consumer initiatives, alongside interactive displays and cultural programmes. IITF runs from November 13 to 27.

The pavilion presents power-sector initiatives and developments from the past decade under the theme “Virasat to Vikas”. Displays include an immersive zone, kinetic wall, anamorphic 3D display, rotating LED installation, virtual reality models and 3D project models. A smart home features energy-efficient appliances and smart energy solutions. Visitors can also use an AI photo booth and selfie point, while children can interact with Chota Bheem characters.

The exhibits include carbon capture and utilisation and green chemical innovation at Pudimadaka, green hydrogen production from waste through plasma oxy-gasification, and a model of the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub. Other displays feature a CO2 battery based on a closed Brayton cycle, vanadium redox flow battery, battery energy storage system, pumped storage projects and 1,100 kV AC transmission.

POWERGRID is showcasing PG AMRIT, an artificial intelligence initiative for transmission. NHPC is displaying its “Surakshit Ujjawal Bhavishya” early warning system, including for glacial lake outburst floods. The pavilion also features a nuclear awareness campaign, a regional development centre and the India Energy Stack.

Consumer-focused displays include a smart meter app demonstrating time-of-day functions, energy efficiency information, bill prediction and alerts for bill, load and limit breaches. Another exhibit compares smart and traditional meters. The PM Surya Ghar scheme, peer-to-peer lending, consumer energy passport and a smart energy-efficiency home are also on display.

Cultural programmes include street plays and flute and tabla performances. The inauguration was attended by officials from the ministry and representatives of POWERGRID, NTPC, NHPC, PFC, REC, SJVN, THDC, EESL and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The fair runs from November 13 to 27.